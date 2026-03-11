By Marc H. Morial

In every generation, Black women have carried communities forward.

They build homes.

They build careers.

They build businesses.

They build second chances.

And at the National Urban League, we are proud to walk alongside them.

This Women’s History Month, we celebrate women of every age who are transforming opportunity into stability — and stability into legacy.

A New Beginning at 3,000 Square Feet

After years of renting, Ms. Johnetta Robinsondecided she was ready for something more — a place to truly call her own.

Through the Urban League’s Comprehensive Housing Counseling Program, she attended a Homebuyer Education Workshop, received one-on-one counseling, and secured down payment assistance. With knowledge, preparation, and support, she purchased a beautiful 3,000-square-foot home at a sustainable interest rate.

Her monthly payment? Just $537.03.

But for Ms. Robinson, the true impact went beyond numbers.

“This program is vital to the African American community because it teaches us how to live better by making informed decisions—it also helps us to achieve dreams of homeownership.”

Her story reflects what happens when education meets access — and when opportunity is paired with guidance.

Women From All Generations

Ms. Robinson’s journey is one chapter in a much larger story.

At 64 years old, Ms. Albertha Sheppard-Jews entered the Urban Senior Jobs Program ready to begin again. Through training, support, and opportunity, she secured employment and embraced a new future.

Ms. Sheppard-Jews is proof that a person is never too old to pursue something new.

Across the country, younger women are stepping into new industries as well.

At 29, Alyssa, a mother determined to provide for her two young children, enrolled in the Urban Apprenticeships Jobs Program and pursued a career in construction — a field where women are still underrepresented.

She committed fully to her training and career path.

And as she continues building her future, the National Urban League continues to monitor and support her progress.

From first homes…

to first certifications…

to career reinvention later in life…

The Urban League uplifts women at every stage.

This Women’s History Month, we honor the women who are still rising — and the communities rising alongside them. Because when women build stability, they build generational change.

With unwavering commitment to women’s success,



Marc H. Morial

President and CEO

National Urban League