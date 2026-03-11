Ceremonial check presentation highlights $11.5 million in federal support for coastal research and innovation

MIAMI — Florida International University will host the grand opening of the Coastal Conservation and Restoration Laboratory. The lab will serve as a new center for marine science research, coastal innovation and hands-on training at FIU.

Congresswoman Frederica Wilson will present a ceremonial check commemorating $11.5 million in federal support from Congress and the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) on March 12.

With this federal investment, FIU will also break ground on a pioneering robotics and autonomous systems laboratory, an innovative collaboration between the Institute of Environment and the Knight Foundation School of Computing and Information Sciences.

This opening marks the next phase for the Biscayne Bay Campus as an innovation district for environmental resilience and maritime technology, bringing together academics, research, and industry partnerships to develop solutions for coastal resilience and sustainable infrastructure.