By Antwan Anderson

Our Story

Florida Premium Movers LLC was founded in 2017 by Antwan Anderson with one clear mission: to raise the standard in the moving industry.

While working at U-Haul, Antwan had a front-row seat to the moving industry. Every day, he saw customers stressed, frustrated, and disappointed—many sharing horror stories about movers who arrived late, damaged their belongings, or simply didn’t care. That experience opened his eyes to a major gap in the market.

Instead of accepting the industry norm, Antwan decided to become the solution.

Why We Exist

Florida Premium Movers was created to provide a reliable, high-quality, and professional moving experience—the kind customers deserve. We believe moving should feel organized, respectful, and stress-free, not rushed or careless.

Our team is trained to treat every move as if it were our own, with attention to detail, punctuality, and clear communication from start to finish.

Our Commitment to Customer Service

Our goal is simple but powerful:

When people think of quality moving, we want Florida Premium Movers to be the first name that comes to mind.

We aim to earn that reputation by consistently delivering:

• On-time arrivals

• Careful handling of belongings

• Professional, respectful crews

• A true A+ moving experience

Looking Ahead

As Florida Premium Movers continues to grow, our vision is to expand nationwide and become one of the most trusted and recognized moving companies in the country—without ever sacrificing the premium service that built our foundation.

Because moving isn’t just about transporting items—it’s about trust. And we take that seriously.