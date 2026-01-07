Washington, D.C. – The Congressional Hispanic Caucus (CHC) leadership released the following statement in response to the Trump administration’s unsanctioned attack in Venezuela:

“President Trump is thrusting the United States and its proud men and women in uniform into a dangerous and uncertain situation. His proposed open-ended takeover of Venezuelan governance will not only weaken our global and regional alliances, but it will also hurt Americans on the home front.

It is unconscionable that Trump would rather spend billions of U.S. taxpayer dollars on unauthorized military action than on helping millions of Americans who are facing skyrocketing health care premiums.

That crisis could still be avoided if Trump would only put America first.

Nicolás Maduro was an illegitimate dictator who will not be missed, but we unequivocally reject the idea that the United States can run another sovereign nation.

We know from experience that a destabilized Venezuela leads to disorderly, uncontrolled mass migration in our hemisphere. Neither Trump nor Secretary of State Marco Rubio coherently articulated who will “run the country” now that Maduro is out of the picture – that is a red flag.

Our hopes and hearts are with American military personnel and the people of Venezuela – we will do everything in our power to avoid the catastrophes that too often follow half-baked, illegal interventions. We will also work to restore constitutional order in the United States by returning war powers to the United States Congress as enshrined in the Constitution.”

Congressional Hispanic Caucus leadership

Chair Rep. Adriano Espaillat (NY-13)

Deputy Chair Rep. Darren Soto (FL-09)

Whip Rep. Sylvia García (TX-29)

Vice Chair of Diversity and Inclusion Rep. Joaquín Castro (TX-20)

Vice Chair of Communications Rep. Norma Torres (CA-35)

Vice Chair of Policy Rep. Rob Menendez (NJ-8)

Vice Chair of Member Engagement Rep. Andrea Salinas (OR-06)

Freshman Representative Rep. Gil Cisneros (CA-31)

About the Congressional Hispanic Caucus (CHC)

The Congressional Hispanic Caucus (CHC) is 43 members strong. The CHC serves as a forum for the Hispanic Members of Congress to coalesce around a collective legislative agenda. The Caucus is dedicated to voicing and advancing, through the legislative process, issues affecting Hispanics in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands. For more information, please visit chc.house.gov.