FORT LAUDERDALE – The 17th Judicial Circuit has announced that Circuit Court Judges Kenneth Gillespie and Jeffrey R.Levenson were honored with distinguished awards at the Broward County Bar Association’s (BCBA) 2025 Annual Installation Dinner & Gala.

The June 21 event at the Ritz-Carlton in Fort Lauderdale celebrated the BCBA100th anniversary.

Judge Gillespie was honored with the Executive Director’s Award, acknowledging his outstanding commitment, loyalty, and service to the Bar and legal community. Gillespie serves as the Administrative Judge of the Probate Division.

Judge Levenson received the prestigiousStephen R. Booher Award, presented inrecognition of his humanity, integrity, anddedication to the Bench, Bar, and community. Judge Levenson currently serves inthe Circuit Civil Division.

Chief Judge Carol-Lisa Phillips praisedboth honorees, stating:

“The 17th Judicial Circuit congratulatesJudge Kenneth Gillespie on receiving theExecutive Director’s Award and Judge Jeffrey R. Levenson on receiving the StephenR. Booher Award from the Broward CountyBar Association. Their dedication and contributions to the legal community are trulycommendable.”

Both judges expressed humility andgratitude for the recognition.“I am both honored and humbled by thisrecognition,” said Judge Gillespie. “Personally, it reinforces a principle I’ve always instilled in my children: ‘Commit andfollow through.’ Once you commit, it becomes your responsibility to followthrough.”

“I share this recognition with the dedicated judges, attorneys, judicial assistants, deputies, and clerks who are the backbone of our courthouse,” said Judge Levenson. “The people of Broward County are fortunate to have the support of the BCBA, an organization deeply committed to justice, ethics, legal education, and public service.”

The 17th Judicial Circuit of Florida, headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, is the court for Broward County. It is the second largest circuit court in the state. Broward County has 90 judges. Of those, 32 are county court judges and 58 are circuit judges.

Four courthouses comprise the 17th circuit and include the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, and three satellite courthouses: the North Regional Courthouse in Deerfield Beach, the West Regional Courthouse in Plantation and the South Regional Courthouse in Hollywood.