Alvin Bragg PHOTO COURTESY OF PROSECUTION.ORG

New York (AP) — Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, the prosecutor who oversaw the historic hush-money case against President Donald Trump, won Tuesday’s Democratic primary as he seeks reelection.

Bragg defeated Patrick Timmins — a litigator, law professor and former Bronx assistant district attorney — to advance to November’s general election. About 70% of registered Manhattan voters are Democrats.

The ﬁrst-term incumbent will face Republican Maud Maron, who was a public defender for decades and previously ran for Congress and NYC’s City Council as a Democrat.

Bragg has long been one of the nation’s most prominent prosecutors, spotlighted in TV’s “Law & Order” and other shows. The DA directs about 600 attorneys in one of the biggest local prosecutors’ ofﬁces in the U.S.

He raised the ofﬁce’s proﬁle still further by bringing the hush-money case. His predecessor, fellow Democrat Cyrus R. Vance Jr., spent years investigating various Trump dealings but didn’t procure an indictment.

Bragg decided to focus on how and why porn actor Stormy Daniels was paid $130,000 to clam up about her claims of a 2006 sexual encounter with the married Trump. The payment was made, through the then candidate’s personal attorney, weeks before the 2016 presidential election. Trump’s company records logged the money as a legal expense.

Trump denied any wrongdoing and any sexual involvement with Daniels. But a jury last year found him guilty of 33 felony counts of falsifying business records, the ﬁrst-ever felony conviction of a former — and now again — U.S. commander in chief.

Trump is appealing the verdict. The Republican president has long derided the case as a political “witch hunt,” and he has kept lambasting Bragg by social media as recently as March.

Bragg, 51, was a civil rights lawyer, federal prosecutor and top deputy to New York’s attorney general before becoming DA. Raised in Harlem and educated at Harvard, he’s the ﬁrst Black person to hold the post.

His tenure had a rocky start. Days after taking ofﬁce in 2022, he issued a memo telling staffers not to prosecute some types of cases, nor seek bail or prison time in some others. After criticism from the police commissioner and others, Bragg apologized for creating “confusion” and said his ofﬁce wasn’t easing up on serious cases.

The matter continued to animate his critics. Trump repeatedly branded Bragg “soft on crime,” and Timmins said on his campaign site homepage that the memo "has brought about increased crime and a perception of chaos in the subway and on our streets.”

Timmins — who has raised about $154,000 to Bragg’s $2.2 million since January 2022 — also pledged to do more to staunch subway crime, keep cases from getting dismissed for failure to meet legal deadlines, and prioritize hate crimes, among other things.