Florida International University President, Jeanette Nunez

ICEBreakers at FIU

MIAMI – Florida International University students protest the university’s decisions to incorporate ICE agents on campus.

The President of Florida International University, Jeanette Nunez, and the FIU Chief of the Police Department, Alexander Casas, have consummated and will comply with a 287g agreement with the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement department. This agreement permits FIU to train FIU police officers to operate as ICE agents. This is an immediate threat to the international and BIPOC population at Florida International University, a self-proclaimed international school.

The FIU Administration has consistently ignored acts of protest on campus against these policies. Jeanette Nunez, FIU’s President, is hosting a fireside chat with baseball player Alex Rodriguez, also known as “Arod”. FIU Icebreakers has planned a silent, peaceful disruption at the event. Attending students are planning to reveal “ICE OFF FIU” shirts inside the auditorium at the event, to all attendees.

WHO: The sit-in has been organized by ICEBreakers FIU, a coalition of campus organizations willing to take a stance against FIU’s 287(g) agreement.

WHEN: The demonstration will take place on Friday, March 13th. starting at 11:25 AM .