OPA-Locka, Fla. – The Arabian Nights Music Fest will take center stage as part of the City of Opa-locka’s 100th year anniversary, Saturday, May 16th.Headlining the festival is two-time Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, and actress LeToya Luckett, left, alongside Miami’s own chart-topping rapper and singer-songwriter, Ball Greezy, right. The festival will also feature additional regional and local performers across multiple genres, highlighting the dynamic cultural sounds of South Florida. Food vendors, artisans, and family-friendly programming together will create some enchanting moments for a vibrant community affair.
City of Opa-locka Elected Officials include:
Mayor John H. Taylor Jr.
Vice Mayor Joseph L. Kelley
Commissioner Dr. Sherelean Bass
Commissioner Natasha L. Ervin
Commissioner Luis B. Santiago
Guests can explore 5 themed zones:
Rhythm Realm
This is where the city’s global rhythms come alive, celebrating the cultural diversity that has defined Opa-locka for 100 years. Expect high-energy performances, community pride, and a stage that feels like home.
Artisan’s Way
This zone honors the city’s legacy of craftsmanship and provides a platform for artists to shine during the centennial celebration.
The Spice Court
The Spice Court brings together food vendors, chefs, and culinary storytellers offering dishes that reflect Caribbean, Latin, African, and American traditions.
Discovery Den
The Discovery Den blends hands-on activities, storytelling, and historical moments to help families explore Opa-locka’s past and imagine its future. This zone invites children and adults to learn, create, and connect.
The Night Garden
As the sun sets, The Night Garden transforms into a glowing, atmospheric space of visual installations that honor Opa-locka’s Moorish Revival heritage.
Media will have access to:
-
Photo and video coverage of the events
-
Interviews with the Mayor, Commissioners, and community leaders
-
Historical visuals of Opa-locka’s Moorish architecture
-
Community testimonials and live cultural performances
Please see Press Release and Arabian Nights Music Fest poster attached. For more information, go to arabiannightsfestival.com
Please reach out to media contact Ann Marie Sorrell at 561-531-4046 or annmarie@mosaicgroup.co with questions and interview requests. We look forward to welcoming you to Opa-locka’s Centennial Celebration!
No Comment