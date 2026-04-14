OPA-Locka, Fla. – The Arabian Nights Music Fest will take center stage as part of the City of Opa-locka’s 100th year anniversary, Saturday, May 16th . Headlining the festival is two-time Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, and actress LeToya Luckett, left, alongside Miami’s own chart-topping rapper and singer-songwriter, Ball Greezy, right. The festival will also feature additional regional and local performers across multiple genres, highlighting the dynamic cultural sounds of South Florida. Food vendors, artisans, and family-friendly programming together will create some enchanting moments for a vibrant community affair.

City of Opa-locka Elected Officials include:

Mayor John H. Taylor Jr.

Vice Mayor Joseph L. Kelley

Commissioner Dr. Sherelean Bass

Commissioner Natasha L. Ervin

Commissioner Luis B. Santiago

Guests can explore 5 themed zones:

Rhythm Realm

This is where the city’s global rhythms come alive, celebrating the cultural diversity that has defined Opa-locka for 100 years. Expect high-energy performances, community pride, and a stage that feels like home.

Artisan’s Way

This zone honors the city’s legacy of craftsmanship and provides a platform for artists to shine during the centennial celebration.

The Spice Court

The Spice Court brings together food vendors, chefs, and culinary storytellers offering dishes that reflect Caribbean, Latin, African, and American traditions.

Discovery Den

The Discovery Den blends hands-on activities, storytelling, and historical moments to help families explore Opa-locka’s past and imagine its future. This zone invites children and adults to learn, create, and connect.

The Night Garden

As the sun sets, The Night Garden transforms into a glowing, atmospheric space of visual installations that honor Opa-locka’s Moorish Revival heritage.

Media will have access to:

Photo and video coverage of the events

Interviews with the Mayor, Commissioners, and community leaders

Historical visuals of Opa-locka’s Moorish architecture

Community testimonials and live cultural performances

Please see Press Release and Arabian Nights Music Fest poster attached. For more information, go to arabiannightsfestival.com