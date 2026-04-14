MIAMI – Why settle for a traditional classroom when you could be training in a mega sports complex or designing the next generation of spaceships?

Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) is officially opening its Magnet Open Seats Application window, offering a second chance for students to claim a spot in some of the most innovative and high-demand educational programs in the country. Families must act quickly to apply for newly opened seats in award-winning Magnet programs for the 2026-2027 school year, as seats will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis.

“We are committed to ensuring every child in Miami-Dade has access to a world-class, specialized education that sparks their passion,” says Superintendent Dr. Jose L. Dotres. “Whether your child is an aspiring artist, a future doctor, or a tech innovator, their seat is waiting.”

New Frontiers in Learning

This year, M-DCPS is introducing cutting-edge programs designed to bridge the gap between the classroom and the global economy:

SportsPLEX at Miami Killian Senior High: Moving beyond the field, this program trains the next generation of sports agents, media moguls, and innovators in sports science, medicine, communications, and technology.

Moving beyond the field, this program trains the next generation of sports agents, media moguls, and innovators in sports science, medicine, communications, and technology. SpaceHUB @ Booker T. Washington Senior High and SpaceHUB @ Hialeah-Miami Lakes Senior High: Launching a career towards the stars. Students gain hands-on experience in aerospace manufacturing and robotics to prepare for the booming global aerospace industry.

Launching a career towards the stars. Students gain hands-on experience in aerospace manufacturing and robotics to prepare for the booming global aerospace industry. International Baccalaureate (IB) Expansion at Frank C. Martin K-8: Now opening doors for Kindergartners to begin their journey as global thinkers through a world-renowned inquiry-based curriculum.

Building on the success of last year’s newest launches, families can also access seats in these recently debuted specialized pathways:

The Iovine and Young Center (IYC) @ Miami Edison Senior High: Fusing technology, design, and entrepreneurship, this powerhouse continues to disrupt the status quo. Modeled after USC’s famed academy and the vision of industry icons Jimmy Iovine and Andre “Dr. Dre” Young, IYC is the ultimate launchpad for the next generation of innovators.

Fusing technology, design, and entrepreneurship, this powerhouse continues to disrupt the status quo. Modeled after USC’s famed academy and the vision of industry icons Jimmy Iovine and Andre “Dr. Dre” Young, IYC is the ultimate launchpad for the next generation of innovators. DreCOMM @ Dr. Rolando Espinosa K-8 Center: Doral’s first Magnet program bridges the gap between the classroom and the airwaves. Situated in a global media hub, K-8 students master professional storytelling and digital media to become the communication leaders of the future.

Doral’s first Magnet program bridges the gap between the classroom and the airwaves. Situated in a global media hub, K-8 students master professional storytelling and digital media to become the communication leaders of the future. RITMO @ Leisure City K-8 Center: A high-energy exploration of Rhythms, Inspiration, Tradition, Music, and Origins. This specialized program focuses on the artistry of mariachi, allowing students to celebrate musical heritage while developing world-class performance and technical skills.

A high-energy exploration of Rhythms, Inspiration, Tradition, Music, and Origins. This specialized program focuses on the artistry of mariachi, allowing students to celebrate musical heritage while developing world-class performance and technical skills. Venetian Parc Academy: Redefining the student experience through a mastery-based, personalized approach. By leveraging the latest digital tools, Venetian Parc empowers students to own their pace and develop the critical thinking skills demanded by today’s global economy.

How to Secure a Seat

The Open Seats Magnet Application window is another opportunity for families to explore a specialized Magnet education. Seats can be secured by completing the online Open Seats Magnet Application. Parents can log into the Parent Portal via www3.dadeschools.net/ParentPortal and select the Admissions Application tile to begin the application process.

The Open Seats Magnet Application window is another opportunity for families to exercise meaningful educational choice through a specialized Magnet education. Seats can be secured by completing the online Open Seats Magnet Application. Parents can log into the Parent Portal via www3.dadeschools.net/ParentPortal and select the Admissions Application tile to begin the application process.

Each Magnet program blends rigorous academics with real‑world learning in safe, supervised environments designed to prepare students for college, careers, and life.

Quick Facts for Families:

Availability: Seats are limited and filled on a first-come, first-served basis.

Seats are limited and filled on a first-come, first-served basis. Cost: All M-DCPS Magnet programs are tuition-free.

All M-DCPS Magnet programs are tuition-free. Themes: Explore 11 distinct areas of study, including STEM, Fine Arts, Health Sciences, and Trade & Industry.

Explore 11 distinct areas of study, including STEM, Fine Arts, Health Sciences, and Trade & Industry. How to Apply: Exclusively online via www3.dadeschools.net/ParentPortal

With a proven record of excellence, unparalleled educational choice, nationally recognized innovation, and a steadfast commitment to safety, Miami-Dade County Public Schools is your best choice. For a full list of available programs and to explore the 11 themes of study, parents can also visit miamimagnets.org.

For the most up-to-date information, please download the Dadeschools Mobile App to your iPhone or Android device. Follow us on X @MDCPS and @SuptDotres, on Instagram @miamischools and @suptdotres, and on Facebook at MiamiSchools.