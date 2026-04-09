Since 1973 the US abandoned the military draft and relied exclusively on an all-volunteer force. The President Trump administration now wants to change this 53 year history.
The Selective Service System has petitioned federal authorities to approve automatic registration of men between the ages of 18 and 25.  Beginning in December 2026 the military draft registration will restart. Within 30 days of turning 18 SSS will automatically register young men for military draft eligibility.While the rule is still being reviewed and must be approved before implementation, the rule open the door for imposing mandatory US conscription in the event of a crisis as occurred during the Vietnam War.