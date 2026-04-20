By Main Street Alliance
Business Owners
Recently the U.S. Customs and Border Protection confirmed that it will begin accepting IEEPA tariff refunds and the portal is now OPEN as of 8:00 AM EST today.
If your business paid these tariffs, you may now be eligible to get that money back.
Here’s what you need to know to get started:
Step 1: Make sure you’re set up to file
To submit a refund claim, you must:
- Be the importer of record (or a designated filer)
- Have an account on the ACE portal
- Have ACH (electronic payment) set up to receive refunds
- You can get started here:
https://www.cbp.gov/trade/automated/ace-portal-and-ach-refunds-faqs
Step 2: Check if you’re eligible in Phase 1
The first phase includes:
- Entries that are unliquidated, or
- Entries within 80 days of liquidation
- (For most businesses, this likely includes imports from roughly the past 314 days.)
- You can check your entry status directly in the ACE portal.
Step 3: Submit your refund request
CBP has launched a new system inside ACE (called CAPE) to process refunds. To file:
- Download the upload template spreadsheet
- Enter your 11-digit entry numbers (this is the only required field)
- Upload the file and certify your claim
- Step-by-step instructions are available here:
https://www.cbp.gov/sites/default/files/2026-04/ace_portal_-_cape_declarations_508c.pdf
Step 4: Track your claim
Once submitted, you’ll be able to track:
- Claim status
- CBP review outcome
- Timeline: Approved refunds are expected within 60–90 days and will be issued via ACH.
We know this process isn’t simple. Small businesses fought hard to get to this point, and we’ll continue pushing for a system that’s easier and more accessible.
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