By Main Street Alliance

Business Owners

Recently the U.S. Customs and Border Protection confirmed that it will begin accepting IEEPA tariff refunds and the portal is now OPEN as of 8:00 AM EST today.

If your business paid these tariffs, you may now be eligible to get that money back.

Here’s what you need to know to get started:

Step 1: Make sure you’re set up to file

To submit a refund claim, you must:

Be the importer of record (or a designated filer)

Have an account on the ACE portal

Have ACH (electronic payment) set up to receive refunds

You can get started here:

https://www.cbp.gov/trade/automated/ace-portal-and-ach-refunds-faqs

Step 2: Check if you’re eligible in Phase 1

The first phase includes:

Entries that are unliquidated , or

, or Entries within 80 days of liquidation

(For most businesses, this likely includes imports from roughly the past 314 days.)

You can check your entry status directly in the ACE portal.

Step 3: Submit your refund request

CBP has launched a new system inside ACE (called CAPE) to process refunds. To file:

Download the upload template spreadsheet

Enter your 11-digit entry numbers (this is the only required field)

(this is the only required field) Upload the file and certify your claim

Step-by-step instructions are available here:

https://www.cbp.gov/sites/default/files/2026-04/ace_portal_-_cape_declarations_508c.pdf

Step 4: Track your claim

Once submitted, you’ll be able to track:

Claim status

CBP review outcome

Timeline: Approved refunds are expected within 60–90 days and will be issued via ACH.

We know this process isn’t simple. Small businesses fought hard to get to this point, and we’ll continue pushing for a system that’s easier and more accessible.