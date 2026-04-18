By Sophia Gonzalez

I keep coming back to one basic question: Who is this war actually for?

It does not feel like it is for the average American family watching prices creep up again. It does not feel like it is for parents with children in uniform. It does not feel like it is for younger Americans who were told, over and over, that the country had finally had enough of endless war in the Middle East.

And yet here we are. Another war. Another promise that it will be controlled. Another round of official language about strength, credibility and threats. Washington always seems most confident at the beginning of a conflict, before the consequences start showing up in people’s real lives.

The public mood is not hard to read. More Americans appear to oppose the military action than support it. Many are not persuaded that Iran posed an immediate threat before the strikes. Many think the administration still has not clearly explained why this war was necessary. That matters. It is not a minor communications problem. It is a legitimacy problem.

Americans are not reacting this way because they are naïve about Iran or blind to the danger of the region. They are reacting this way because they remember. They remember how wars are sold in this country. First comes urgency. Then comes the claim that there is no real alternative. Then comes the insistence that asking hard questions somehow helps the enemy.

But the hard questions are the only honest place to start.

What is the plan beyond the bombing? What exactly is the political endgame? What happens if this becomes a longer conflict than the White House wants to admit? What happens if the government in Iran weakens or fractures, and instability spills outward? Washington has been much more comfortable talking about force than about aftermath, which is usually a bad sign.

Americans have seen this pattern before. Iraq did not just leave behind one failed policy. It left behind a deep public suspicion of leaders who speak casually about remaking another country through military pressure. That suspicion is healthy. In fact, it may be one of the few healthy instincts left in U.S. foreign policy.

There is also an obvious political contradiction here. Donald Trump built a great deal of his appeal on the idea that he was different from the interventionists who dragged the United States into costly, open-ended wars. “America First” was supposed to mean fewer foreign entanglements, not a new one. It was supposed to mean putting the needs of ordinary Americans ahead of strategic fantasies abroad. But war has a way of stripping slogans down to their actual content. If “America First” ends in another Middle East conflict with no clear off-ramp, then it was never much of a doctrine to begin with.

Meanwhile, ordinary people are left to carry the burden. They carry it at the pump. They carry it in anxiety about whether this will widen. They carry it in the dread that “limited action” will become something larger, bloodier and harder to stop. The public is especially clear on one point: there is very little appetite for sending U.S. ground troops into Iran. Even many people who are otherwise inclined to trust this administration do not want that line crossed. They understand, perhaps better than the people in power, how quickly a war can outrun the language used to justify it.

What troubles me most is how quickly human beings disappear in the rhetoric. Iranian civilians disappear. American soldiers become abstractions until they come home in flag-draped coffins. Violence gets framed as realism, while restraint is treated like weakness or denial. But restraint is not denial. It is moral seriousness. Nonviolence is not passivity. It is the refusal to turn destruction into policy simply because destruction is available.

The United States does not have to keep doing this. It can choose diplomacy, regional de-escalation and international pressure over another war sold as necessity. It can act like a country that has learned something from the last quarter-century instead of one trapped inside its worst habits.

A government that cannot clearly explain a war should not be trusted to widen it. A country that has already paid so much for failed interventions should not be asked to do this all over again.

This war was not inevitable. It is not wise. And it is certainly not what the American public was promised.

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Sophia Gonzalez, syndicated by PeaceVoice, is an American political analyst focusing on U.S. strategy, Middle East affairs, and global security. She writes to challenge interventionism and promote diplomacy.