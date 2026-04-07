CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – Tonight, a Candlelight Vigil Honoring Coral Springs Vice Mayor, and former Tamarac Employee, Hon. Nancy Metayer.

It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of Vice Mayor Nancy Metayer of Coral Springs, whose life was taken far too soon on April 1, 2026. This heartbreaking loss has deeply impacted communities across Broward County and beyond.

Nancy was a trailblazer, known for her passion for public service, her advocacy for equity and opportunity, and her unwavering commitment to uplifting others. As the first Black and Haitian-American woman elected to the Coral Springs City Commission, she inspired many through her leadership, strength, and vision for a better future.

She was also a former employee of the City of Tamarac, where she served with distinction and left a lasting impression on our staff and residents. Nancy was not just a colleague—she was family. Her warmth, dedication, and genuine spirit touched everyone who had the privilege of working alongside her.

During this time of grief, it is important that we come together as a community to honor her life and legacy.

Candlelight Vigil Honoring Coral Springs Vice Mayor, and former Tamarac Employee, Hon. Nancy Metayer.

📅 Tuesday, April 7, 2026

🕖 7:00 PM until 7:45 pm

📍 Tamarac City Hall

7525 NW 88th Avenue

Tamarac, FL 33321

We encourage all residents to attend and bring a candle as we gather in reflection, unity, and remembrance. This vigil will serve as a moment to celebrate Nancy’s life of service, offer our collective prayers, and stand in support of her family and loved ones.

Though her life was cut short, Nancy Metayer’s legacy will live on through the countless lives she impacted and the example she set for all of us. Let us honor her by continuing to build stronger, more compassionate communities.