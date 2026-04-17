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WASHINGTON DC. – On April 16, President Donald Trump nominated Erica Schwartz to be Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Schwartz is a retired rear admiral in the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps who was Deputy Surgeon General from January 2019 to April 2021. Prior to this, she served in several positions with the U.S. Coast Guard, including as their Chief Medical Officer during 2015–2019, and before that as Chief of Health Services and Chief of Preventive Medicine at the U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters, becoming its principal expert on flu pandemics.
Branch: United States Navy
USPHS Commissioned Corps Service years1997–2005 (Navy)
2005–2021 (Public Health Service)Rank Rear Admiral: Commands Deputy Surgeon General of the United States
Acting Surgeon General of the United States
Chief Medical Officer, U.S. Coast GuardAwards
Public Health Service Distinguished Service Medal
Legion of Merit
Meritorious Service Medal (2)
Surgeon General Medallion
Coast Guard Commendation Medal
Navy Commendation Medal
Public Health Service Presidential Unit Citation
Alma mater
Brown University (BS, MD)
Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences (MPH)
University of Maryland (JD)
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