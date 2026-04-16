Overtown’s cultural legacy reflects a rich history that connects Miami to the global African Diaspora. Through our partnership with Miami International Airport, we are transforming a highly visible public space into a platform that brings these stories to an international audience. Shaped by the influences of the Bahamas, Haiti, Jamaica, and beyond, Overtown embodies the spirit and cultural depth that define Miami itself. This exhibition invites travelers to engage, reflect, and experience these narratives, demonstrating the power of collaboration to elevate history, amplify artistry, and connect communities across borders.
Marilyn Holifield, Co-founder, Miami MoCAAD.
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