OVERtown: Our Family Tree, by Anthony “Mojo” Reed II, is at the law office building constructed and owned by Judge Lawson E. Thomas, an early civil rights activist and Miami-Dade County’s first Black judge who presided over the nation’s only racially segregated court system.

Reginald O’Neal’s International Longshoreman Association Local 1416, located at the Local 1416 Union Hall, commemorates the longshoremen’s pivotal role in advancing and advocating for Miami’s Black community and providing economic ladders to the middle class.