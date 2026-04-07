Boca Raton Hospital in Boca Raton, Fl.

By Staff Report

BOCA RATON, Fla. – Alzheimer’s Foundation of America Awards Boca Raton Regional Hospital $250,000 Grant to Support Innovative Memory Disorder Research

April 6, 2026- The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA) has awarded a $250,000 research grant to Boca Raton Regional Hospital to support cutting-edge research at the hospital’s Marcus Neurosciences Institute (MNI) Memory Disorder Center. The grant will be used to help advance the understanding, diagnosis, and treatment of cognitive disorders, improving care for millions of individuals and families affected by memory-related conditions.

Funding will support two research initiatives over the next three years.

1. Studying Early Memory Concerns (Subjective Cognitive Impairment, SCI)

Many people notice memory lapses or difficulty concentrating even when standard tests show normal results. Researchers are studying these early signs, using advanced brain imaging and follow-up testing over time, to identify patterns that may indicate a higher risk of developing Alzheimer’s or other forms of dementia. This work could help detect cognitive changes earlier and design strategies to slow or prevent progression.

2. Understanding Treatment Resistance in Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus (NPH)

NPH is a condition that can cause walking difficulties, bladder problems, and memory loss. While a standard procedure to drain excess fluid helps many patients, some do not see improvement or experience further cognitive decline. Researchers at Marcus Neurosciences are studying why some patients respond better than others, including testing for potential overlaps with Alzheimer’s disease. The goal is to tailor treatments more effectively and develop new options for those who do not benefit from existing procedures.

“Finding new, more effective ways to detect, diagnose, treat, and ultimately cure Alzheimer’s disease is impossible without new scientific research,” said AFA President & CEO Charles J. Fuschillo, Jr. “We are pleased to support MNI’s innovative research and are hopeful that it will advance the science surrounding brain health and ultimately lead to the breakthrough that can’t come soon enough.”

“Continued scientific progress depends on research projects like this,” said AFA Founder & Board Chair Bert E. Brodsky. “This grant is both an investment in MNI’s promising scientific work and an investment in hope that it will result in meaningful new discoveries in the fight against Alzheimer’s disease and other memory disorders.”

“We are deeply grateful to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America for their generous support of our research at the Marcus Neurosciences Institute. This funding allows us to expand important work focused on earlier detection and better understanding of Alzheimer’s disease and related memory disorders. Support like this directly strengthens our ability to improve care and bring hope to patients and families in our community,” said G. Peter Gliebus, MD FAAN, Chief of Neurology Lead, Cognitive and Behavioral Program at Marcus Neurosciences Institute, BHSF.

MNI is a leading, state-of-the-art neuroscience center dedicated to the diagnosis, treatment, and research of neurological disorders. The 57,000-square-foot facility includes a 20-bed Neuro Intensive Care and Step-Down Unit; four dedicated operating rooms with advanced imaging technology; and specialized monitoring in patient rooms to track neurological and cardiovascular function. MNI emphasizes both innovative medical care and patient-centered recovery environments, including private rooms with natural light and family-friendly spaces.

AFA is able to award research grants such as this through the generosity of individuals and organizations. To support AFA’s research efforts, visit alzfdn.org/donate or call 866-232-8484. 100 percent of all research-designated donations go towards funding scientific projects.

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About Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA)

The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA) is a non-profit organization whose mission is to provide support, services and education to individuals, families and caregivers affected by Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias nationwide and to fund research for better treatment and a cure. Its services include a National Toll-Free Helpline (866-232-8484) staffed entirely by licensed social workers, caregiver support groups, educational programs and publications for caregivers, dementia-care training for healthcare professionals, the National Memory Screening Program, and more. For more information about AFA, call 866-232-8484, visit www.alzfdn.org<http://www.alzfdn.org>, o