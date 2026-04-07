MIAMI, FL – Clerk of the Court and Comptroller of Miami-Dade County Juan Fernandez-Barquin, Esq., along with City of Miami Mayor Eileen Higgins and City of Miami Chairwoman and District Five Commissioner Christine King, will hold a press conference on Monday, April 6, at 11:00 a.m. at the Joseph Caleb Justice Center, to kickoff the launch of Operation Green Light 2026.Operation Green Light is a statewide program designed to reduce the number of driver license suspensions by making it easier and more affordable for residents to resolve outstanding court obligations. During Operation Green Light, Miami residents can save an average of 30% on eligible cases in collection status and regain access to essential services that require a valid license. “Having a suspended license can be a real hindrance in people’s lives,” said City of Miami Mayor Eileen Higgins. “I urge City of Miami residents to take advantage of Operation Green Light and reinstate their licenses so they can once again have access to important services and even jobs.” Miami Commission Chair and District 5 Commissioner Christine King added the following: “As an attorney, I represented individuals with suspended licenses and saw firsthand the financial hardship and obstacles a suspended license created. Today, as a policymaker, I am focused on initiatives like this that provide a lifeline for individuals, particularly in this economy. Mitigating the cost of reinstating a driver’s license could be the catalyst one needs to retain a job or obtain employment. What a full-circle moment of advocacy!” “Too many residents are trapped in a cycle where a suspended driver’s license makes it harder to get to work, care for their families, and meet their financial obligations,” said Juan Fernandez-Barquin, Esq. “Operation Green Light gives people a real opportunity to break that cycle by resolving outstanding court obligations, saving money, and getting their license back. We want residents to know there is help available, and now is the time to take advantage of it.”