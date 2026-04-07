STATEWIDE, Fla. – On Wednesday, April 8 at 10 a.m., the nonpartisan Florida Policy Institute (FPI) is publishing a report that estimates the potential costs and benefits of implementing a statewide paid family leave program for working Floridians in both the public and private sectors. FPI models four different program scenarios.

Specifically, the report includes:

estimates of how many Floridians would benefit (and it breaks those figures down by age range and race/ethnicity)

examples of how much Floridians would receive weekly

estimated costs to pay for paid leave programs with payroll deductions

There is no scheduled press conference at this time.

WHO: Florida Policy Institute

WHAT: Release of new research on what a comprehensive paid leave program could look like in Florida

WHEN: The report will go live on FPI’s website on Wednesday, April 8 at 10 a.m.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Under the Family and Medical Leave Act , working people in the United States are granted 12 weeks of leave without concern for losing their job under certain circumstances; however, the leave is unpaid.

While Florida provides paid family leave to some public workers, there is no statewide paid family leave policy covering workers in both the public and private sectors.

FPI is an independent, nonpartisan and nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing state policies and budgets that improve economic mobility and the quality of life for all Floridians.