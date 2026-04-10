The Jacksonville Waves hosted tryouts on Sunday at Florida State College at Jacksonville South Campus, drawing aspiring athletes eager for another opportunity to compete at a high level.

The team is led by head coach Tessica Bogia, with Donna Orender serving as commissioner. Competing within the UPSHOT League, the initiative is designed to provide former college players—particularly those with exhausted eligibility—a final platform to showcase their skills.

The league’s four founding teams—the Jacksonville Waves, Charlotte Crown, Greensboro Groove, and Savannah Steel—collectively aim to bridge the gap between collegiate play and professional opportunities.

Final rosters will be announced on May 9. Fans can look forward to the Waves’ home opener on May 15 at 7 p.m., when they take on the Charlotte Crown at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. For tryouts and more information, visit wavesupshot.com.