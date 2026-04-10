Michigan Wolverines reign supreme as the 2026 NCAA National Basketball Champions.

Consisting of transfer players, Michigan’s five starters were proud to enter the final 4 and then the final 2 in March Madness 2026.

On Easter Monday University of Michigan faced off against the three-time NCAA Champion University of Connecticut. By the end of the evening the nation’s premier team was announced. The final score UCON 63, Michigan 69.

Michigan repeated its last national victory in 1989, when by the end of the evening the team assumed the elevated position on the podium and received the National Champions Trophy. Coach Dusty May and the Michigan Wolverines Basketball team dominated the 2026 season and last night’s victory was the payoff. GO BLUE!!!