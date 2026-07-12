U.S. Senator from South Carolina Lindsey Graham (Photo courtesy of Facebook)

By David L. Snelling

MIAMI – Long time Republican South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham, a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump, died after a “brief and sudden illness” according to USA Today.

He was 71.

Graham, an attorney by trade, was first elected to the Senate in 2003 after serving in the Congress and the South Carolina House of Representatives.

Prior to his death, Graham had visited Ukraine and announced an agreement on Friday with the Trump administration to move forward on a package of sanctions against Russia.

According to the Associated Press, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Graham, whom he met twice in the past week, visited Ukraine 10 times since Russia’s full scale invasion in 2022, and “was here with our people when it was most needed.”

He said that “Lindsey was a true defender of freedom and the values that make our world safer.”

Graham shared his last post on social media on July 9, 2026.

He said he was so pleased that South Carolina was selected to receive a $23.5 million BUILD grant to replace up to 18 bridges in need of repair across nine counties.

“Early on, I met with state officials who made the case for South Carolina to receive this grant. Improving several bridges across our state is a worthy use of taxpayer dollars. I was glad to advocate strongly to the Trump Administration for South Carolina to receive this grant and vote for the underlying funding on the Senate floor.

“Ensuring our state has structurally sound, modern bridges to ensure the safe passage of residents, visitors and commerce is vital to South Carolina’s wellbeing. I’m grateful to the Trump Administration for approving this much-needed federal funding.”

Lindsey was a Trump critic turned supporter after they two became allies.

Graham said he didn’t vote for Trump in 2016 and instead voted for independent candidate Evan McMullin,

After a meeting in 2017, the two played golf together on multiple occasions and Graham began to criticize the media for Trump stories.

In April 2018, Graham said that he would support Trump’s reelection in 2020.

In January 2019, Graham said that Republicans must support Trump’s policies: “If we undercut the president, that’s the end of his presidency and the end of our party.”

The tributes poured in for Graham following his sudden death.

Said President Trump: “Senator Lindsey Graham, one of the greatest people and Senators I have ever known, is dead! He was always working and was a true American Patriot. Lindsey will be greatly missed!!!

U.S. Senator Tim Scott (R-South Carolina) said South Carolina lost a statesman and he also lost a friend.

“My prayers are with his sister and the rest of his family,” Scott shared on social media. “From his humble beginnings to the Senate floor, Lindsey always led with faith, family, and South Carolina first.

“Lindsey remained committed to public service and doing what he loved. He always introduced levity and brought wit to the most challenging moments. Lindsey Graham will be missed.”

Miami U.S. Congressman Carlos A. Gimenez shared on social media: “I’m deeply saddened by the passing of Senator Lindsey Graham. He leaves behind a legacy of dedicated public service, a commitment to national security, and an unwavering fight for freedom. Lourdes & I are praying for his family and loved ones. May he rest in peace.”