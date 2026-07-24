Miami-Dade County Commissioner Keon Hardemon (Photo courtesy of Miami-Dade County).

MIAMI – Miami-Dade County Commissioner Keon Hardemon is seeking dedicated residents who are passionate about making a difference and representing District 3 by serving on County advisory boards.

This is a unique opportunity to play an active role in local government, share valuable perspectives and help shape policies and solutions that support prosperity, sustainability and a stronger future across Miami-Dade County.

Advisory board members serve on a voluntary basis and may serve on no more than two county boards simultaneously unless expressly permitted.

Residents interested in applying are encouraged to click here to submit an application.

The following Miami-Dade County advisory boards are currently accepting applications from District 3 residents:

Animal Services Advisory Board

Advises County leaders on matters relating to dogs and cats in the county’s care.

Biscayne Bay Shoreline Development Review Committee

Review development plans and construction activities in the Biscayne Bay shoreline area that will preserve the area’s basic qualities, characteristics, and the natural, recreational, and aesthetic values.

Board of Rules and Appeals

Oversee the uniform enforcement of the building code and maintain proper construction standards throughout Miami-Dade County.

Community Action Agency Advisory Board

Advises the County on the development, planning, implementation, and evaluation of its community services block grant programs and other programs administered by the Community Action Agency.

Community Councils (Commission Appointed Seats Only)

Separating geographic areas in unincorporated Miami-Dade County by making zoning and land use decisions more accessible to the communities.

Miami-Dade County Community Relations Board

To act as a conciliator by providing intervention and containment of controversies involving community tensions and conflict.

Miami-Dade County Community Nuisance Abatement Board

To consider complaints and requests for civil prosecution regarding the existence of a place or premise used as a site of the unlawful sale or delivery of controlled substances, prostitution, youth and street gang activity, gambling, illegal sale or consumption of alcoholic beverages, or lewd or lascivious behavior.

Miami-Dade County Elder Affairs Advisory Board

The board shall advise the Mayor and the Board of County Commissioners on issues related to the county’s programming, public services, and facilities for older adults.

Miami-Dade County Interfaith Advisory Board

Encourage greater understanding, respect, and cooperation among diverse faith-based, religious, and spiritual groups, institutions, and people of Miami-Dade County.

Miami-Dade County Youth Commission

To provide the youth of Miami-Dade County with a vehicle to learn, participate, represent, articulate, and advise on the needs of youth in government.

Miami-Dade Millennial Task Force Board

To develop strategies to attract, retain, and assist millennials in Miami-Dade County through, among other things, housing, career, and transportation opportunities or incentives.

Neat Streets Miami

Responsible for establishing the yearly priorities related to the maintenance and beautification of Miami-Dade County.

Parks and Recreation Citizens Advisory Board Committee

Make recommendations to improve and promote park facilities and programs in Miami-Dade County.

Small Business Enterprise Architecture & Engineering Program

To collect, input, and disseminate information related to economic opportunities within the Miami-Dade County government for CBE-A/E business owners

For general information regarding the appointment process, contact the Clerk of the Board at phone (305) 375-5127 or email cocboards@miamidade.gov.