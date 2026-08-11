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NFL quarterback Teddy Bridgewater announced he’s retiring ahead of the start of the 2026 season, ending a 12-year career that included stints with the Minnesota Vikings, Miami Dolphins, Denver Broncos, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers.

Bridgewater, a Miami native, said on social media he informed the Lions organization that he’s calling it a career, citing an old near career-ending knee injury which can no longer handle even the daily demands of standing and working on turf.

Bridgewater was competing for the back-up quarterback job behind starter Jared Goff during training camp.

“It’s so crazy 10 years ago around this time, I suffered one of the most gruesome knee injuries the game itself, its players and some doctors had ever seen,” he said on social media. “However, this wheel of mine can no longer deal with something so simple as standing around on the turf field. This thing just doesn’t recover the same way it did years ago so I rather officially hang it up.”

The Minnesota Vikings drafted Bridgewater with the No. 32 overall pick in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft, throwing for just 6,150 yards, 28 touchdowns and 22 interceptions from 2014-17.

He suffered a severe knee injury in 2016 which required reconstructive surgery and rehabilitation.

Bridgewater first retired following the 2023 season and went on to coach his alma mater Miami Northwestern High, leading the Bulls to the state championship.

He was suspended for violating Florida High School Athletic Association’s regulations after disclosing on social media that he paid for underprivileged student-athletes’ expenses including meals and Uber rides to make sure they got home safe after practice.

Bridgewater returned to the NFL spending the 2024 season with the Lions and 2025 with the Buccaneers.

Bridgewater finishes his NFL career with 15,182 passing yards, 75 touchdowns and 47 interceptions.