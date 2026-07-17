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Hal Williams, the actor who played Officer “Smitty” Smith in the 1970s NBC sitcom Sanford and Son, and Lester Jenkins on 227, has died, according to multiple media outlets.

He was 91.

Williams died of natural causes at his home in Rancho Mirage, California.

Born Halroy Candis Williams on December 14, 1943 in Columbus, Ohio, Williams pursued an acting career in the 1960s after moving to Hollywood, California.

His breakout role came in 1972 when he played Officer Smith in Sanford Son starring Redd Foxx and Demond Wilson.

From 1973 to 1980, Williams played Harley Foster on the Waltons and landed the role of patriarch Lester Jenkins on NBC sitcom 227 in 1985 opposite Marla Gibbs.

He also played Sergeant Ted Ross in Private Benjamin from 1981-1983.

Williams also had acting roles on Roots: The Next Generation, Hill Street Blues, Good Times, What’s Happening, the Dukes of Hazzard, Knots Landing, the Jeffersons, and Webster.

His movie credits include Cool Breeze, Hardcore, On the Nickel and the Escape Artist.

The tributes poured in following Williams’ death.

Gibbs said: “This is another difficult loss. Our journey together began long before ‘227’ came to television. Hal was part of the original stage production at our Crossroads Theater. My daughter Angela and her partner, Shay Wafer, produced the play, and Hal was always there to help. He even secured donated theater seats and helped organize the seating chart because he believed in supporting young artists. That’s just who Hal was, a generous man who freely gave his time, his talent, and his heart to the community.”

Jackee Harry, who played Sandra Clark on 277, said Williams was always a gentleman.



“Hal always carried himself with grace, and he always had me laughing,” she said on social media. I’ll never forget him telling me to trade in my little Mercedes because, “You’re a star now!” He was also a stand-up guy who believed Black fathers on TV should be loving, present, and compassionate. He helped show America what that looked like.I’m so lucky to have worked closely with him. Rest in peace, my dear friend.”