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Miami-Dade County Commissioner Marleine Bastien invites Miami-Dade County District 2 families to attend one of two back-to-school events to help students prepare for the upcoming school year.

Each event will provide students with free backpacks and school supplies, ensuring they have the resources needed for a successful start to the school year.

The first event is scheduled for Friday, August 7, 2026 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Gwen Cherry Park, 7090 N.W. 22nd Avenue, and the second back-school event is set for Saturday, August 8, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Oak Grove Park, 680 N.E. 159th Street.

The events are intended to help ease back-to-school expenses for families and ensure students are equipped for the first day of school.

Commissioner Bastien said she believes every child deserves access to the tools and resources needed to succeed in the classroom, and that supporting students and families is an investment in the future of the community.

Supplies are limited and will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.