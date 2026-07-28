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A transient ischemic attack, usually called a TIA or mini stroke, is a short interruption of blood flow to part of the brain.

According to the American Heart Association, although the symptoms often disappear within minutes, a TIA should never be ignored.

It is one of the body’s strongest warning signs that a much more serious stroke could happen soon if nothing is done.

The brain depends on a constant supply of oxygen and nutrients carried by the blood. When that blood flow is reduced, even for a short time, brain cells cannot work normally.

Unlike a major stroke, the blockage during a TIA clears before permanent brain damage usually occurs, so the symptoms disappear quickly.

Many people wrongly believe that they are safe once the symptoms go away. Doctors know this is not true because the risk of a full stroke is highest during the first few days after a TIA.

Treating the problem early can greatly reduce the chance of a life-changing or deadly stroke.

The warning signs of a TIA usually appear without any warning. A person may suddenly struggle to speak, have trouble understanding other people, or sound as though their words are slurred.

These changes may last only a few minutes, but they still require emergency medical care.

Weakness or numbness on one side of the body is another common sign. A person’s face may droop, one arm may become weak, or one leg may suddenly feel heavy or difficult to move.

These symptoms are very similar to those of a major stroke.

Vision can also be affected. Some people notice blurred or double vision, while others temporarily lose sight in one or both eyes.

Balance problems, dizziness, or difficulty walking can also develop because the brain is not receiving enough blood.

In some cases, a sudden severe headache may occur, although this is less common.

No matter which symptoms appear, they should always be treated as a medical emergency.

It is much safer to seek help immediately than to hope the symptoms disappear on their own.

If you think you or someone else is having a TIA, call emergency services straight away. Doctors can perform scans and other tests to find the cause.

They may prescribe medicines that reduce blood clotting or recommend treatments to improve blood flow and lower future stroke risk.

People who have had a TIA are often advised to make healthy lifestyle changes.

Eating a balanced diet, staying physically active, stopping smoking, limiting alcohol, and keeping blood pressure, cholesterol, and diabetes under control can all help reduce the risk of another attack.

A TIA is best thought of as an early warning rather than a harmless event.

Recognizing the signs and acting quickly can prevent permanent brain damage and save lives.

Looking after your heart and blood vessels today is one of the best ways to protect your brain in the future.

If you care about stroke, please read studies about how to eat to prevent stroke, and diets high in flavonoids could help reduce stroke risk.

For more health information, please see recent studies about how a Mediterranean diet could protect your brain health, and wild blueberries can benefit your heart and brain.