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MIAMI – First time high school student-athletes will be required to to take an ECG heart screening before they can play sports.

Florida passed the new law which takes effect July 1, 2026 under the Second Chance Act.

The law requires students participating in high school sports for the first time to receive an ECG heart screening and be cleared before their first tryout, conditioning session, workout, practice or other athletic activity of the 2026-27 school year.

That includes athletic activities held during summer break.

The law was passed after several high school students collapsed and died during practice.

An ECG can detect any heart issues including arrhythmias which can cause sudden cardiac arrest or birth defects.

According to the Mayo Clinic, sudden cardiac arrest is most commonly caused by an electrical malfunction in the heart, often triggered by arrhythmias such as ventricular fibrillation, but it can also result from structural heart problems, electrolyte imbalances, or external factors.

Cardiac arrest can result in death if someone is not treated immediately.