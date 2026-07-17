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According to medical experts, Type 2 diabetes is one of the fastest-growing health problems around the world.

It affects millions of people and happens when the body cannot use insulin properly or does not make enough insulin to keep blood sugar under control.

Over time, high blood sugar can slowly damage many parts of the body.

While many people focus on controlling blood sugar, diabetes also greatly increases the risk of heart disease, stroke, heart failure, and kidney disease.

In fact, these complications are among the leading causes of illness and death in people with type 2 diabetes.

A new study led by researchers at Monash University and several other research institutions has found that one group of diabetes medicines can do much more than lower blood sugar.

The researchers discovered that sodium-glucose co-transporter 2 inhibitors, commonly called SGLT2 inhibitors or SGLT2is, can help protect both the heart and the kidneys. The study also found that providing these medicines is a cost-effective use of healthcare funding.

SGLT2 inhibitors work by helping the kidneys remove extra sugar from the body through urine. This lowers blood sugar levels without relying only on insulin.

Over the past several years, scientists have also discovered that these medicines provide important protection for the heart and kidneys, even beyond their effect on blood sugar.

The new research is the first study to examine whether SGLT2 inhibitors are worth the cost based only on their ability to prevent heart and kidney disease. Earlier studies mainly focused on their ability to control blood sugar.

By looking only at their protective benefits, the researchers were able to better understand their value for long-term health.

The results were encouraging. The researchers found that SGLT2 inhibitors are a cost-effective treatment for people with type 2 diabetes, including many people whose blood sugar is already well controlled.

This means the medicines could prevent expensive and serious health problems while improving quality of life.

The findings may also influence healthcare policy. Since 2019, medical guidelines have recommended SGLT2 inhibitors because of their heart and kidney benefits. However, access to these medicines is still limited in some healthcare systems.

In Australia, the researchers suggest that the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme (PBS) could review its prescribing rules so that more people with type 2 diabetes can receive these medicines. At the same time, the researchers note that governments must carefully balance healthcare budgets when deciding which treatments to fund.

Diabetes continues to affect a growing number of Australians. According to Diabetes Australia, almost 1.9 million people are living with diabetes. Experts also estimate that around 500,000 Australians have type 2 diabetes without knowing it. Many people have no symptoms during the early stages, allowing high blood sugar to quietly damage the body for years before diagnosis.

The kidneys are especially vulnerable. Their job is to filter waste products and extra fluid from the blood. When blood sugar stays high for a long time, it can damage the tiny blood vessels inside the kidneys.

This condition, called diabetic kidney disease or diabetic nephropathy, slowly reduces kidney function. In severe cases, the kidneys stop working properly, and patients may need dialysis or a kidney transplant to stay alive.

Heart disease is another major concern. Diabetes damages blood vessels, increases inflammation, and often occurs together with high blood pressure and high cholesterol. These problems make heart attacks, strokes, and heart failure much more likely.

Although medicines such as SGLT2 inhibitors can provide important protection, healthy lifestyle habits remain essential.

Eating a balanced diet, exercising regularly, maintaining a healthy weight, not smoking, controlling blood pressure and cholesterol, and attending regular medical check-ups all help lower the risk of complications.

Some studies also suggest that olive oil may improve cholesterol levels, moderate amounts of honey may have a smaller effect on blood sugar than refined sugar, and coffee may help support kidney health, although these should never replace medical treatment.

The study was led by Jedidiah Morton and colleagues and was published in the journal Diabetologia. The findings provide strong evidence that SGLT2 inhibitors are not only effective diabetes medicines but also valuable tools for protecting the heart and kidneys.

Expanding access to these medicines could help reduce serious complications, improve quality of life, and lower long-term healthcare costs for millions of people living with type 2 diabetes.