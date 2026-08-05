Photo courtesy of STOCK

MIAMI – Miami-Dade County and Broward County Public Schools released their new cafeteria menus for students ahead of the start of the new school year.

For Broward County, students will enjoy new dishes such as Jalapeño egg patties, a plant-based fiesta wrap with hummus, and seasoned Cajun fries.

Miami-Dade County students will sink their teeth in sriracha honey chicken and all-beef meatballs, just to name a few.

Parents or guardians will need to complete an application so the district can determine their income eligibility for free or reduced-price lunches through June 30, 2027.

The 2026–27 academic year begins on Aug. 10 for students at Broward County Public Schools, on Aug. 11 for students at the Archdiocese of Miami Catholic Schools, and on Aug. 13 for students at Miami-Dade County Public Schools.

The application for free and/or reduced lunch for Miami-Dade public school students will open on Aug. 10.

The pricing for Miami-Dade schools that do not qualify for free meals is $2.50 for breakfast and $4.20 for lunch. The reduced price is 30 cents for breakfast and 40 cents for lunch.

In Broward, lunch is $4 for elementary school students, $4.35 for middle school students, and $4.50 for high school students.

Here is how to apply:

Miami-Dade County Public Schools application: mdcpsnutrition.net

Broward County Public Schools application: myschoolapps.com