Miami-Dade County Director of Cultural Affairs Ashlee K. Thomas

MIAMI – Ashlee K. Thomas was appointed Director of Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs, bringing more than 25 years of experience with arts and nonprofit leadership.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava selected Thomas to lead the department following a national search for the top public administration position.

Thomas, a Miami native, has deep ties to the local community and a strong knowledge of the county’s cultural infrastructure.

Thomas was consistently nominated and supported for her new role, reflecting the credibility and confidence she has built across the arts and culture community.

She has most recently demonstrated her administrative acumen as Interim Director of Cultural Affairs since September 2025 and Deputy Director since November 2023.

During that time, she has reduced department-wide spending, implemented financial savings, and led public engagement efforts related to the long-awaited Coconut Grove Playhouse Project, resulting in a recent approval to begin Phase 2.

Prior to joining the county, Ashlee served as President of Miami Urban Contemporary Experience (MUCE), an arts production organization she led for eight years, where she oversaw programming, fundraising, and operations, while managing teams and delivering large-scale cultural events.

Her broader background as a performing artist, educator, and creative leader provides a practitioner-informed understanding of the needs of artists and nonprofit organizations.

Overall, Ashlee brings a powerful combination of continuity, execution, and trust across Miami-Dade’s cultural ecosystem.

Ashlee earned a baccalaureate degree in business marketing from Florida State University, a master’s degree in public administration from Florida International University, and a master’s in fine arts from New York University.

“With her strong support from the community and proven experience, I am confident in Ashlee’s steady leadership and her ability as permanent director to navigate shifting funding environments, maintain forward momentum, and elevate Miami and our talented artists on the local and global stage,” Levine Cava said.