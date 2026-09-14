Photo courtesy of wfsu.org

By David L. Snelling

South Florida Times

MIAMI – Local governments and nonprofit organizations are bracing for massive revenue losses if voters approve a ballot proposal for property taxes reform to give homeowners some relief.

The growing concerns over Amendment 3 for the November 3, 2026 election have left critics campaigning against the measure in an effort to convince voters that millions of dollars in municipal services are in peril.

Amendment 3, which needs to reach the 60 percent voter threshold, would raise the homestead exemption for non-school property taxes to $150,000 in 2027 and $250,000 in 2028, with annual inflation adjustments beginning in 2029.

The additional exemption would not apply to school districts property taxes.

The proposal would also lower the cap on annual assessment increases for non-homestead property, including rental and commercial property, from 10 percent to 5 percent.

Florida realtors, who support the November ballot proposal, say that would give property owners, their tenants, and businesses more predictability.

Florida is proposing the tax reform which is spearheaded by Gov. Ron DeSantis, who said homeowners are struggling to pay their property taxes to local governments which has increased by 12 percent in the past two years.

DeSantis said he will campaign for Amendment 3 despite the measure not being his original proposal to reduce property taxes.

“I’ll be involved somehow. I don’t know if it’s going to be, like, barnstorming and holding campaign events,” DeSantis told reporters in Jacksonville. “I have other ways where I can kind of get this out and do it, and I think we’re going to do it because I think it’s important. But it’s probably going to look a little bit different than some of the things that I’ve done in the past.”

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava is the biggest opposition for Amendment 3, warning the county could lose roughly $300 to $500 million in revenue to fund municipal services and critical infrastructure projects.

Cava said the proposed budget for fiscal year 2026-2027 is a challenge due to less federal and state funding and might have to cut county services and layoff employees.

She said if Amendment 3 passes, the county would be forced to make deeper cuts and might raise taxes for business owners and other fees to offset the budget shortfall.

Cava is hosting a series of town hall meetings to underscore the devastating impact of Amendment 3 ahead of November’s election.

“The impact extends beyond public safety,” Cava said. “Roads and bridges and our stormwater infrastructure, our flood protection, parks, libraries, after-school programs, public transit and other neighboring services could all face difficult cuts.”

Broward County would lose about $326 million a year if Amendment 3 passes, according to the Florida Policy Institute and state economists.

The figures reflect reductions in non‑school property tax revenue, which is the portion affected by Amendment 3’s expanded homestead exemption and lower assessment‑growth cap.

Broward County and its municipalities rely heavily on property taxes to fund essential services, with public safety alone consuming at least 55 percent of the average general fund budget.

The county is bracing for the impact which officials might have to cut police, fire, EMS, parks and other services, increase fees and delay hiring employees and capital improvement projects.

Palm Beach County might face the biggest impact.

County officials said they could lose hundreds of millions of dollars and cities could be forced to fold.

According to the Sun Sentinel, County Administrator Joseph Abruzzo said multiple municipalities are in jeopardy and may have to rely on federal and state funding to survive.

Abruzzo said he believes between eight to 10 municipalities could dissolve if they lose property tax revenue.

Those most at risk lack commercial property and already levy the maximum tax rate, leaving them with limited options for alternate revenue sources.

“This is not a tax cut. This is a tax shift,” Abruzzo said. “It just depends on how we’re getting the money.”

Florida’s healthcare system also could be impacted if Amendment 3 is approved.

A study conducted by Florida Policy Institute said Florida’s public hospitals are also facing over hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue losses.

The study said the healthcare system could lose over $323 million over the next three years including the Healthcare District of Palm Beach County which could lose $66.5 million in property tax revenue.

North Broward Hospital District could lose more than $100 million in property tax revenue, while South Broward Hospital District could lose about $2.2 million.

In Miami-Dade County, Jackson Health System could lose an estimated $63.7 million in property tax revenue.

FPI says the losses could mean less access to care, longer wait times, fewer staff and reduced funding for programs serving uninsured and low-income Floridians.

“Our South Florida healthcare systems are already under enormous strain from federal cuts to Medicaid and the ACA Marketplace,” said Dr. Dr. Olveen Carrasquillo with Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami in a press release.“Another major financial hit like Amendment 3 would be untenable for my patients and our community.”

Florida realtors say approving Amendment 3 would boost Florida’s sluggish housing market.

The Florida Realtors Group has bankrolled a $10 million campaign to encourage people to support the tax reform ballot.

“Florida Realtors supports Amendment 3 because it offers voters an opportunity to provide meaningful property tax relief while strengthening Florida’s commitment to attainable homeownership,” it said in a press release. “Florida Realtors encourages Floridians to learn more about it, and to vote Yes on Amendment 3 this November.”

Some local homeowners have mixed reactions to Amendment 3.

Addie Smith, who owns a home in unincorporated Miami-Dade County, told the South Florida Times, she supports property taxes relief but doesn’t want to lose municipal services.

Smith, who lives on a fixed income, also doesn’t want the county to raise fees if Amendment 3 passes.

“It’s hard for me to pay property taxes a year but county services are very important,” she said. “I don’t know how I will vote come November.”