Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026 7:00 – 8:00 PM ET Hosted on Zoom Join this exciting evening, tonight for a lively cultural conversation featuring Haitian American filmmaker Dudley Alexis, Haitian American documentary photographer/filmmaker Woosler Delisfort. Barbadian filmmaker and cultural instigator Jason Fitzroy Jeffers moderates. Together, they’ll explore migration, cultural resilience, and memory across the United States and the Caribbean—grounded in the African Diaspora. Free to attend—register on Eventbrite to receive the Zoom link.