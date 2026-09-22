Sister Betsy Jean Farrakhan, Daughter Of Minister Louis Farrakhan (Photo courtesy of Facebook).

Sister Betsy Jean Farrakhan, the eldest daughter of Minister Louis and Mother Khadijah Farrakhan, has died, according to reports across social media.

Multiple members of the Nation of Islam have posted tributes to Sister Betsy Jean, who, according to an Instagram post from IRIEFM, “was closely involved in her father’s work, particularly in agriculture.”

Her death comes three months after her mother passed away in June 2026.

According to the Final Call, Sister Betsy Jean was honored as a “first-generation farmer” by the Nation of Islam’s Ministry of Agriculture on Feb. 19, 2016 during the Nation’s annual Savior’s Day gathering and celebrations.

Over the past 14 months, her work on the farm in New Buffalo, Mich., her encouragement of today’s youth to take up the challenge of agriculture and farming, as well as her very successful organizing of the Nation of Islam’s first “Michigan Farm-Agriculture Workshop” in 2015, led to being awarded the prestigious honor.