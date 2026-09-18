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MIAMI – The U.S. Department of Labor and U.S. Department of Education awarded a $6.6 million grant to the state of Florida to expand its work-based learning opportunities program for students.

The grant will allow the Florida Department of Education to bolster the state’s career planning and work-based learning platform, Xello— a free statewide, immersive solution for students of all grade levels to explore careers in the industries that are hiring.

The federal grant will give students, especially those in rural communities, access to virtual work-based learning, pre-apprenticeships, and other workforce training opportunities in Florida’s in-demand sectors.

“Florida’s workforce strategy is simple: every student should graduate with a clear path to a good job, not just a diploma,” said Dr. Henry Mack, Commissioner of Education. “These funds strengthen the strategy by giving millions of middle and high school students direct exposure to the kind of work in industries critical to the future of the Florida economy.”

Mack said Xello is Florida’s official K-12 and adult learner career planning and work-based learning coordination platform, providing students and adults with tools and resources to explore careers and plan for their futures. More than 1.1 million active students currently utilize the platform.

Expanding its capabilities will make high-quality work-based learning experiences available to Florida residents who face geographic or transportation barriers to traditional work-based learning opportunities.

It includes students in Florida’s 29 Rural Economic Development Initiative designated counties, as well as transportation-limited students in urban communities.

“Preparing Floridians for the jobs of tomorrow requires all of us to work together to better connect education, workforce development, and the needs of Florida’s employers,” said Mark Wilson, President & CEO of the Florida Chamber of Commerce and Florida Chamber Foundation. “This investment will help strengthen Florida’s talent pipeline and create more pathways to prosperity for Floridians, while helping make certain our businesses have the skilled workforce they need to compete and grow. The Florida Chamber Foundation and its talent pipeline development effort, the Future of Work initiative, is proud to support efforts that put the long-term ahead of the short-term and help secure Florida’s future.”

Students will gain access to virtual work experiences, simulated industry challenges, and technical skill exercises without having to travel to a physical worksite.

Virtual experiences will focus on high-growth, high-wage industries identified by the Florida Commerce Target Industry List, including aviation and aerospace, life sciences, energy security, agricultural technology, and information technology and cybersecurity.

Implementation will be completed in partnership with Florida Virtual Campus (FLVC) and Florida State University.

“A student’s ZIP code should never limit what they can imagine for their future,” said Dr. Ashley Meros, Chancellor of Career, Technical, and Adult Education. “By expanding access to meaningful career experiences, we can help students connect their talents to high-demand opportunities and see a future for themselves in communities across Florida.”

Meros said by bringing career experiences to students, the initiative will create a pathway to career exploration across Florida.

Students will be able to connect their interests to postsecondary education and workforce opportunities through experiences aligned with federal and state career data and Florida’s Master Credentials List, including pathways into postsecondary Career and Technical Education programs, pre-apprenticeships and Registered Apprenticeships.