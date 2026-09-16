Moss Center of Performing Arts

 

MIAMI – “The President’s Own” United States Marine Band will take the stage at the Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center for a free concert on Friday, October 16, 2026, at 8 p.m. Gather your family and friends for this celebration of America’s oldest continuously active professional musical organization as part of “Miami-Dade 250.” Tickets are available.

Miami-Dade 250 commemorates the 250th anniversary of the United States of America while honoring Miami-Dade County’s unique role in shaping the American story. This commemoration celebrates resilience, diversity, migration, and civic pride.

Founded in 1798 by an Act of Congress, the Marine Band was established to provide music for the President of the United States and the Commandant of the Marine Corps. The organization has fulfilled that mission for more than two centuries, performing for every U.S. President since President John Adams. President Thomas Jefferson is credited with giving the Marine Band its title, “The President’s Own,” in 1801.

For the upcoming performance, Marine Band Director Lt. Col. Ryan Nowlin has programmed musical selections in the style of the band’s 17th director, John Philip Sousa, who initiated the concert tour tradition in 1891. Audiences can expect an engaging mix of traditional band repertoire, Sousa marches, contemporary compositions, vocal and instrumental solos, and a patriotic salute to the Armed Forces.

The musicians of “The President’s Own” are active-duty Marines who enlist in the U.S. Marine Corps for permanent duty with the Marine Band. Selected through auditions like those held by professional symphony orchestras, the musicians are graduates of some of the nation’s leading music schools, and more than 60% have earned advanced degrees in music. At the White House, Marine Band musicians perform an average of 200 times each year in a remarkable range of ensembles, including jazz combos, brass quintets, country and dance bands, and the full concert band.

“The President’s Own” United States Marine Band is recommended for all ages. Admission is free, and tickets will be available beginning October 1. To purchase your tickets, visit available MossCenter.org, stop by the Moss Center Box Office in person, or call (786) 573-5300.

Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center
The Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center, informally known as “The Moss Center,” is managed by the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs, with funding support from the Office of the Miami-Dade County Mayor and Board of County Commissioners. The Center is dedicated to presenting and supporting arts and culture and providing access to the arts to Miami-Dade County. More information about the Center and its programs can be found at www.MossCenter.org.