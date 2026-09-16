Founded in 1798 by an Act of Congress, the Marine Band was established to provide music for the President of the United States and the Commandant of the Marine Corps. The organization has fulfilled that mission for more than two centuries, performing for every U.S. President since President John Adams. President Thomas Jefferson is credited with giving the Marine Band its title, “The President’s Own,” in 1801. For the upcoming performance, Marine Band Director Lt. Col. Ryan Nowlin has programmed musical selections in the style of the band’s 17th director, John Philip Sousa, who initiated the concert tour tradition in 1891. Audiences can expect an engaging mix of traditional band repertoire, Sousa marches, contemporary compositions, vocal and instrumental solos, and a patriotic salute to the Armed Forces. The musicians of “The President’s Own” are active-duty Marines who enlist in the U.S. Marine Corps for permanent duty with the Marine Band. Selected through auditions like those held by professional symphony orchestras, the musicians are graduates of some of the nation’s leading music schools, and more than 60% have earned advanced degrees in music. At the White House, Marine Band musicians perform an average of 200 times each year in a remarkable range of ensembles, including jazz combos, brass quintets, country and dance bands, and the full concert band. “The President’s Own” United States Marine Band is recommended for all ages. Admission is free, and tickets will be available beginning October 1. To purchase your tickets, visit available MossCenter.org, stop by the Moss Center Box Office in person, or call (786) 573-5300.