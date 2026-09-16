“We are thrilled to welcome Kevin as the new Board Chair for the Greater Miami & The Keys Chapter. Kevin’s leadership and passion for serving others reflect the spirit of collaboration and care that defines our Miami and Keys communities. His commitment to improving lives and fostering stronger connections will help us expand our impact and better serve families throughout the Chapter. We look forward to all we will accomplish together for the people and communities we proudly serve,” said Krista Coletti, Regional Chief Executive for the American Red Cross South Florida Region.

Newell brings 37 years of executive leadership experience to the role, including senior positions at McDonald’s Corporation, where he served as Corporate Executive Vice President and Global Chief Brand Officer and President of McDonald’s West Zone. Following Hurricane Katrina, he also led rebuilding efforts across McDonald’s Great Southern Region, an experience that reflects his ability to guide organizations through complex challenges and recovery.

As Board Chair, Newell will work with fellow board members to support the Chapter’s humanitarian mission, foster community partnerships and help ensure the Red Cross remains ready to serve families when emergencies occur.

The Greater Miami & The Keys Chapter serves residents throughout Miami-Dade and Monroe counties, helping families prevent, prepare for and respond to emergencies and disasters large and small. Through the dedication of local volunteers and the generosity of the community, the Chapter provides disaster relief, preparedness education, lifesaving training and support to military families.

About the American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation’s blood; teaches lifesaving skills; provides international aid; and supports military families. The Red Cross depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public. Visit redcross.org/southflorida or follow @SFLRedCross.