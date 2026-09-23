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MIAMI – Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown is expected to accept a plea deal on an attempted murder charge, according to the Sun Sentinel.

His lawyer said Brown avoids prison time as part of the agreement.

Had Brown gone to trial and found guilty, he would’ve faced up to 30 years in prison.

The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers star will appear in court on September 30, 2026 to make the deal final.

Brown is accused of grabbing a handgun from a security staffer after a celebrity boxing match in Miami on May 16, 2025, and firing two shots at a man he had gotten into a fistfight with earlier, according to an arrest warrant.

Zul-Qarnain Kwame Nantambu told investigators that one of the bullets grazed his neck.

Brown told police he was defending himself after several people tried to rob him of his jewelry.

According to reports, Kwame Nantambu said he forgave Brown and didn’t want to be part of the prosecution.

When he was indicted, Brown was out of the country and refused to return to turn himself in.

He was finally extradited in November 2025 from Dubai, where has has business interests.

Brown, 38, spent 12 years in the NFL and was an All-Pro wide receiver who last played in 2021 for Tampa Bay, including a Super Bowl championship with quarterback Tom Brady.

He spent much of his career with Pittsburgh.

For his career, Brown had 928 receptions for more than 12,000 yards and accounted for 88 total touchdowns, counting punt returns and one pass.