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FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The African American Research Library and Cultural Center (Friends of AARLCC) will be honoring five South Florida leaders whose service and leadership have left a lasting impact on the community.

The 24th annual Honoree Luncheon is scheduled for Saturday, October 41, 2026, at 1 p.m., a masquerade celebration at Signature Sunrise, 10610 W. Oakland Park Blvd in Sunrise.

Under the theme “Rooted in Community: Honoring Those Who Brought Change,” this year’s honorees are:

* Andra Mentore – Community Service and Distinguished Achievement

* Dr. Sharetta Remikie – Lifetime Achievement

* Jarrod Mills – Heritage and Distinguished Community Service

* Michael Hylton – Community Service and Distinguished Achievement

* Dr. Sylvia Sloane Jones – Heritage and Distinguished Community Service

For more than two decades, the Friends of the African American Research Library and Cultural Center has worked to preserve and elevate African American history and culture while advocating for one of Broward County’s most important cultural institutions.

Across the country, ongoing debates about how African American history is taught, interpreted, and preserved have underscored the importance of institutions dedicated to documenting the full breadth of the African American experience. Libraries, archives, and cultural institutions play a critical role in safeguarding books, documents, photographs, artifacts, oral histories, and other primary sources, ensuring their accessibility for current and future generations.

“Preserving history is not simply about protecting the past. It is about ensuring that future generations have access to the knowledge, stories, and experiences that help them understand who they are and the communities that came before them,” said Luwando Wright, President of Friends of AARLCC. “At a time when efforts to restrict, reinterpret or diminish parts of African American history are on the rise, supporting institutions like AARLCC is more important than ever. Our community has a role in ensuring these stories remain accessible, documented, and protected.”

For tickets, visit https://bit.ly/4zwyHCA