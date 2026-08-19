Photo courtesy of universityofmiami.com

A University of Miami Hurricanes football player found himself on the wrong side of the law facing some serious charges.

According to The Miami Herald, Canes running back Jordan Lyle was arrested on a warrant that included charges of aggressively fleeing and eluding a law enforcement officer and reckless driving.

The Herald obtained a copy of the arrest warrant which states the incident occurred July 10, when Lyle fled or attempted to elude a Sunrise police officer with siren wailing.

Lyle refused to stop and drove ina reckless manner and a high rate of speed trying to flee law enforcement.

An arrest warrant was issued and Lyle, 20, turned himself in to police, booked into the Broward Main Jail and released hours later.

The charges carried a combined $55,000 bond.

The aggravated fleeing is a second-degree felony, according to Florida statutes. The reckless driving charge is a second-degree misdemeanor.

University of Miami officials said they are aware of the arrest of Lyle.

“We are aware of an incident involving student-athlete Jordan Lyle,” a UM spokesperson said in a statement on Friday. “As due legal process runs its course, we will have no further comment at this time,” a UM spokesperson told the Herald.

Lyle, a junior, has rushed for 508 yards and five touchdowns through his first two seasons with the Hurricanes.

After a breakout freshman season — rushing for 400 yards and four touchdowns on 54 carries (a 7.4 yards-per-carry average) — Lyle started Miami’s marquee season opener in 2025 against Notre Dame but left that game early with injury.

He struggled to get back on the field after that, finishing with just 35 carries for 108 yards.