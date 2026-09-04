Photo courtesy of www.homes.com

MIAMI – Booker T. Washington Senior High School’s Space Hub program just received a big financial boost.

The Black historically school in Overtown, 1200 N.W. Sixth Avenue was awarded $100,000 to bolster the program which is expanding since it has become popular among students.

The Space Hub program was designed to address the aerospace workforce gap, inspire students to pursue STEM studies and increase awareness of careers in science-related fields.

State senators, representatives, students and new Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Rafael Villalobos were on hand to stree the importance of the new program.

The funds will also support technology and equipment upgrades, renovations to the school’s current planetarium and the development of state-of-the-art discovery and aerospace research labs.

“This is the future. So beyond today, which is powerful and amazing, and their incredible work, it is that character, those morals, those values that are being instilled in our children. And they’re going to go out and lead our communities into a new frontier,” said new Miami-Dade Public Schools Superintendent Rafael Villalobos.