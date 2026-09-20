Patrick Pinkney (Photo courtesy of French-West-Vaughan

By David L. Snelling

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Tiger Woods is high school golf champion Patrick Pinkney’s idol, even modeling his game after the five -time Masters Champion.

And he got the opportunity of a lifetime to meet Woods several years ago during a tournament in Central Florida, when Pinkney finished in first place over his son, Charlie Woods, who is following in the footsteps of his father.

Pinkney told the South Florida Times that it was a surreal experience shaking hands with the man he venerates as one of the best golfers in history.

“He congratulated me for winning,” said the 17-year-old. “He encouraged me to keep winning. I love watching him dominate the golf course throughout his whole career.”

Pinkney, a senior at Archbishop McCarthy High School, will have the opportunity to meet another one of his icons, 4-time NBA World Champion Steph Curry, point guard for the Golden State Warriors.

Pinkney, who also plays basketball, is currently playing in the Curry Cup: Underrated Golf Tour, a golf tournament for amateur golf players in New York.

Curry founded Curry Cup: Underrated Golf Tour to provide equity, access and opportunity to underrepresented student-athletes, aiming to increase the participation of competitive golfers from diverse backgrounds.

Beyond the basketball court, Curry is an avid golfer and has played on the Korn Ferry Tour, and regularly participates in charity and celebrity golf events

So far, the tour has supported over 30 student-athletes in receiving college golf scholarships and helped one alumnus achieve their dream of becoming a professional golfer.

After competing at regional stops across the country and finishing in the top group of boys overall, Pinkney is playing in the final competition of the tournament.

Before he left for New York to compete in the final round, Pinkney said he prepared himself by putting in a lot of hours of practice, making sure his putting and swing are on point.

The Fort Lauderdale native said he knows the competition among the amateur ranks is fierce but he is confident in his skills to help him win the tournament.

“I’m working on some techniques, a lot of putting,” Pinkney said. “So, I’m ready to make a put when I need to make one. I’m also sharpening my swing so I can hit on the green from anywhere. I practice six, sometimes seven days a week.

A series of high school competitions and outside tournaments have meticulously prepared Pinkney for the Curry Cup.

He recently won the 2026 UGA Invitational Boys 16-18 Championship and the 2025 FHSAA Individual District Champion.

Pinkney also won the 2025 JGA of Broward County Boys Championship.

He also played in tournaments in 35 states including the IMG golf tournament organized by IMG Sports, which produces major and amateur events worldwide, and the Pinehurst Invitational tournament format, which hosts competitions nationwide including its home base in North Carolina.

Pinkney said he also competed in the U.S. Kids World tournament.

Despite being an avid golfer, Pinkney said he’s focusing on his college education to earn a degree once he graduates from high school.

He said he’s undecided about which college he plans to attend but will major in business and economics to help him learn the business side of golf once he turns pro.

Pinkney said he plans to play golf in college but his studies are his first priority.

Pinkney said his parents and principal inspired him to play golf.

He said he attended a golf summer camp and once he picked up the golf clubs, he didn’t want to put them down.

“When it was time to leave I wanted to keep playing,” he said. “From there, I have loved golf ever since.

One championship has eluded Pinkney during his high school career: the FHSAA state championship.

He said he’s hoping to add the title this year, reaching the pinnacle of high school golf.

“I came up short last time,” he said. “I’m really excited my senior year to get that state title.”

But his ultimate quest is winning The Masters at Augusta, Georgia, and wearing the Green Jacket just like Woods did in 1997, 2001, 2002, 2005, and 2019

“I would really love to play in The Masters, ” he said. “It would be a dream come true to win the same event as Tiger Woods.”