“Black women have a higher risk of maternal mental health disorders. Nearly 40% of Black mothers experience maternal mental health disorders, which is almost twice the rate reported by white mothers.”

Heartbreaking. That is the word I would use to describe the case of Lindsay Clancy – a postpartum mother who allegedly murdered her three small children. It shows how emotionally vulnerable women can be after childbirth. It is even more concerning for Black women, who are at higher risk for postpartum depression.

Historically, the Black community understood the necessity for women to receive care after childbirth. In the early 1900s, Black midwives called “granny wives” delivered babies for Black women. The pillars of the community, these women believed that the first 42 days after birth were sacred for Black women. During this time, they made certain that the mother was cared for, nourished, and nurtured. They took on the cooking and cleaning because they knew this time of rest and recovery was necessary. They had strict rules that allowed for a full safe recovery:

Mothers were required to remain in bed up until 10 days after delivery.

The newborn wasn’t allowed to leave the house during this time, not even for church.

Mothers were prohibited from sitting on cement or bricks because it was believed to cause hemorrhoids.

Our ancestors understood that 42 days after delivery is a very crucial time in a mother’s life. This is the timeline required for the body’s tissue systems to recalibrate, the uterus to safely contract, and blood volume to stabilize. It’s also the time when women are most likely to get the “blues” or postpartum depression. In the U.S., Black women die from pregnancy-related complications at a rate nearly 3.5 times higher than white women during this 42-day window.

Although postpartum depression can last until a year after giving birth, prioritizing care for mothers during the the first 42 days will help lessen it. I believe our society needs to return to caring for each other during this time.