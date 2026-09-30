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Angela Stribling, a pioneering Black Entertainment Television (BET) personality and popular radio host, has died, according to People’s Magazine.

She was 58.

Stribling died on September 26 following a battle with brain cancer.

“It is with a broken heart that I share that my beloved wife, Angela Marie Stribling, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, September 26, after a courageous two-year battle with brain cancer,” her husband Ken Washington wrote on social media. “Her sister Darlene and I were by her side.”

“Angela always saw the goodness in people. Where others saw challenges, she saw possibilities, and she had a remarkable gift for bringing out the very best in everyone around her,” Washington continued. “We were married for four wonderful years, and she changed my life for the better in every possible way.”

Ed Gordon, a journalist who worked with BET for more than four decades, shared a tribute to Stribling after her death on Facebook.

“So very sad to hear Angela Stribling has passed away,” Gordon, 66, wrote. “We worked together and became friends during our years at the network and remained friends once we both moved on to other opportunities.”

“During our last conversation, she told me that she and her husband would be spending more time in D.C. after being out west for a number of years. My prayers and best go out to him and her other loved ones,” he continued. “She was a sweet soul, RIP.”

Stribling rose to fame on BET, as well as through her work with WJZ-TV and WJLA-TV, according to her LinkedIn page.

More recently, she hosted her own radio program, Pillow Talk with Angela, and has hosted a wide range of national awareness campaigns.