Paris Hill received the Ron Herndon Head Start Parent Scholarship award (Photo courtesy of STOCK)

By NATIONAL HEAD START ASSOCIATION

Ron Herndon Head Start Parent Scholarship awardee Paris Hill, of Sunbelt Human Advancement Resources in Greenville, South Carolina, says that Head Start has been instrumental in reaching her dreams.

“Head Start made me sit and realize my goals and what steps I needed to take to achieve them.

They show compassion, love, and dedication to helping parents.

They push you to do, to be, and to do better—not only as parents but for yourself.” Hill embodies the spirit of NHSA’s Ron Herndon Scholarship, which celebrates a Head Start parent who goes above and beyond in their community.

During the pandemic, Hill participated in virtual classroom instruction with her children and engaged in parent virtual activities such as Parent Committee meetings and financial literacy classes.

She recently contributed over 96 hours to her program.

“I never thought I would be here before Head Start.

It was rough.

No childcare, job loss.

I’ve been helpless,” she shared on stage at the National Head Start Conference in Baltimore.

“When I applied, I did not think my daughter would get in. When I got the call, I cried tears of joy.” Hill enrolled in college and pursued a bachelor’s degree in applied sciences with a concentration in business management.

She has met and exceeded her personal goal of becoming a nail technician and creating her own business.

The $2,500 parent scholarship supported her vision.

“Head Start made me sit and realize my goals and what steps I needed to take to achieve them.

They show compassion, love, and dedication to helping parents.

They push you to do, to be, and to do better — not only as parents but for yourself.”

She has an uncommon career goal — to become a mortician — and has already found part-time work.

She has found it rewarding to assist families who were going through challenging times because of the death of a loved one.

“When I first applied for the parent scholarship program, I was excited and this was my time to show what I’m capable of.

It fills my heart with joy knowing I had a team of teachers and directors pushing me to do better and acknowledging me as parents and not just as a mom.”