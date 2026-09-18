Photo courtesy of renalandurologynews.com

By Knowridge

Kidney disease is becoming more common around the world, particularly as populations grow older.

The condition can be difficult to notice because kidney function often declines slowly, and many people feel completely normal during the early stages.

Chronic kidney disease, or CKD, means the kidneys have been damaged or are not working as well as they should for a long period.

It affects millions of people and can become serious if the damage continues.

The kidneys are two bean-shaped organs located toward the back of the body, below the ribs.

Their best-known job is filtering the blood and removing waste and extra water, which then leave the body as urine.

But the kidneys do much more than make urine.

They help control blood pressure, balance important minerals and support the production of red blood cells and hormones needed for healthy bones.

CKD is sometimes called a silent disease because early kidney damage may cause few or no obvious symptoms.

This means blood and urine tests can sometimes detect a problem before a person notices anything unusual.

Age itself can be linked to some decline in kidney function, but certain conditions greatly increase the risk of serious damage.

Diabetes and high blood pressure are among the most important causes because both can damage the tiny blood vessels that help the kidneys filter blood.

Changes in urination can sometimes appear as kidney disease progresses.

A person may urinate more often, particularly at night, or notice unusually foamy urine, blood in the urine or changes in the amount they produce.

Swelling can also develop when damaged kidneys have trouble removing extra salt and water. Fluid may collect around the ankles, feet, legs, hands or face, although swelling can also have many other causes.

Unusual tiredness is another possible sign.

Damaged kidneys may produce less of a hormone that tells the body to make red blood cells, which can contribute to anemia and leave a person feeling weak or exhausted.

People with more advanced kidney disease may also have difficulty sleeping.

Waste products that are not being removed properly can contribute to discomfort, itching and other problems that make restful sleep harder.

Loss of appetite, nausea and vomiting may occur when kidney function becomes severely reduced. Some people may lose weight because eating becomes difficult or food no longer tastes the same.

Problems with concentration can also occur in advanced disease.

Anemia and the buildup of waste in the blood can affect energy and mental sharpness, although confusion or memory problems in older adults can have many possible causes.

Dry or itchy skin is another symptom sometimes associated with advanced kidney disease.

Poor kidney function can disturb the balance of minerals and other substances in the blood, which may affect the skin.

Importantly, none of these symptoms proves that someone has kidney disease.

Frequent urination, tiredness, swelling and poor sleep are common problems that can be caused by many different conditions.

This is why testing is especially important for people at higher risk.

Doctors can use a blood test to estimate how well the kidneys filter blood and a urine test to look for protein that can be an early sign of kidney damage.

Early diagnosis can make a major difference because treatment may slow further loss of kidney function.

Controlling blood pressure and diabetes, avoiding smoking, staying physically active and following medical advice about diet and medicines can all help protect the kidneys.