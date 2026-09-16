POMPANO BEACH, Fla. — The beach is calling, and the music is coming back.On April 16 & 17, 2027, the sounds of jazz, funk, and soul will once again fill the air along the Atlantic shoreline as Jazz Fest Pompano Beach returns for its sixth year, bringing a free weekend of music and entertainment as Florida’s only true on-the-beach/sand Jazz Festivals.

What began as a celebration of jazz has grown into a signature South Florida experience—where exceptional music meets the ocean, where nationally acclaimed artists share the stage with local favorites, and where thousands of music lovers come together for two memorable days on the beach.

“Jazz Fest Pompano Beach has become an exciting part of our city’s cultural identity, bringing together exceptional musicians, local artists, residents, and visitors in one of the most beautiful settings imaginable,” said Ty Tabing, Cultural Affairs Director for the City of Pompano Beach. “We’re thrilled to welcome the festival back for its sixth year and to continue building on the incredible momentum it has created. April 2027 will be another opportunity to celebrate the music, the community, and the unique spirit that makes Pompano Beach such a special place to experience the arts.”

Set just south of the iconic Fisher Family Pier, Jazz Fest Pompano Beach offers a setting unlike any other. The festival combines outstanding live performances with local talent, delicious culinary experiences, and the unmistakable energy of a weekend by the water.

Over the years, the festival stage has welcomed an extraordinary collection of artists, including Brian Culbertson, Richard Elliot, Kim Scott, Walter Beasley, Ghost-Note, Joshua Redman, Judith Hill, Randy Brecker, Spyro Gyra, David Sanborn, Arturo Sandoval, and many more.

The sixth annual Jazz Fest Pompano Beach is already taking shape, and the 2027 celebration promises to bring even more music, energy, and unforgettable moments to the shoreline.

The artist lineup will be announced soon, along with information about VIP experiences, the popular local talent stage, culinary offerings, and other festival details.

For now, there is just one thing to do:

Stay connected with Pompano Beach Arts as the countdown to Jazz Fest 2027 begins. Follow the official festival social channels and sign up for the cultural newsletter to be among the first to hear about artist announcements, VIP opportunities, festival news, and more.

Jazz Fest Pompano Beach on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JazzFestPompanoBeach

Jazz Fest Pompano Beach on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jazzfestpompanobeach/

Pompano Beach Arts Cultural Newsletter: https://www.pompanobeacharts.org/pompano-beach-arts/sign-up-for-notifications

Jazz Fest Pompano Beach has become more than a music festival—it is a celebration of the South Florida lifestyle, bringing together music, culture, community, and the magic of the oceanfront.

The stage is waiting. The shoreline is ready. And the music is coming back.

Jazz Fest Pompano Beach — April 16 & 17, 2027.

Save the date.

For more information about Pompano Beach Jazz Fest and upcoming arts and cultural programming, visit the Pompano Beach Arts website.