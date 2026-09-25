Photo courtesy of The Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center.

MIAMI – The sounds of reggae will take over Miami as the Legendary Wailers will headline a free concert event, joined by special guest Third World.

The Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center kicks off the 2026-2027 season with its celebrated Backyard Bash concert on Saturday, October 17, 2026, at 7 p.m.

Guests are invited to bring lawn chairs and blankets and enjoy live music under the stars, with the beauty of Black Creek as a scenic backdrop. Tickets are available on October 8, 2026 here.

Junior Marvin of the Legendary Wailers joined Bob Marley & The Wailers in 1977, making his recording debut with the band on the acclaimed Exodus LP.

He toured worldwide with Marley and The Wailers as lead guitarist and vocalist until Marley’s death in 1981 and contributed to subsequent albums, including Kaya, Survival, and Uprising. During this performance, reggae fans can expect to hear him lend his talent to classics like “Stir It Up,” “Could You Be Loved,” “Three Little Birds,” and more.

The Wailers’ Moss Center performance comes as the band celebrates the 50th anniversary of Rastaman Vibration, the influential 1976 album that carried reggae’s messages of resistance, spirituality, and hope to a global audience.

The Moss Center’s Backyard Bash is a signature tradition in Miami-Dade County, attracting residents and visitors and highlighting an exciting new theme annually. The free family-friendly concert has enhanced the Moss Center’s role as a cultural pillar of the South Dade community.

The event also features Nine-time GRAMMY®-nominated Reggae Ambassadors Third World, one of the longest-running reggae groups in music history.

Third World blends reggae with elements of R&B, funk, pop, rock, rap, and dancehall to create a distinctive “reggae-fusion” sound that has established the group as one of Jamaica’s most popular bands.

Third World has performed and toured with some of music’s biggest names, including Bob Marley, Stevie Wonder, Santana, U2, Sting, Whitney Houston, Wyclef Jean, Lauryn Hill, Eric Clapton, Marc Anthony, and Gladys Knight. For this performance, Third World: A Tribute to Cat Coore will honor the legacy of the group’s late co-founder and guitarist.

The Moss Center’s Backyard Bash is recommended for all ages. Food and drink are available for purchase, including specialty cocktails from El Tequileno, tasty bites from Bahama Mama Cuisine, and more.

Admission is free, and tickets will be available beginning October 8, 2026 here.

Bring your own chair or blanket. Seating is not provided. No outside food or drinks are permitted. Everyone must have a ticket to enter. Backyard Bash has a 4 ticket per person limit.

Call the Moss Center Box Office at 786-573-5300 with questions regarding ticket availability.