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Governor Ron DeSantis announced Florida’s initial list of eligible short-term workforce programs for purposes of implementing the new federal Workforce Pell Grant program.

The program is a Trump Administration priority and provides federal financial aid to students enrolled in short-term workforce training programs that lead directly to employment in high-skill, high-wage, or in-demand occupations.

Aligned with state workforce demand, the Workforce Pell Grant supports students’ continued education and career advancement while strengthening the state’s workforce pipeline.

Workforce Pell eligible programs must prepare students for occupations that demonstrate strong labor market demand or fulfill critical workforce needs within Florida’s economy and communities.

“Florida is number one in workforce education, and the Workforce Pell Grant funding enables us to build on our track record of success,” said Ron DeSantis. “The programs eligible for Workforce Pell funding are preparing students for high-wage, in-demand careers. We’re glad that thousands more Floridians will be able to take advantage of these opportunities without needing to take out loans or break the bank.”

Governor Ron DeSantis has delegated Commissioner of Education Henry Mack to lead the statewide implementation of the Workforce Pell Grant. The Florida Department of Education is using the Targeted Occupations List managed by Florida Commerce and the CareerSource Florida Master Credential List to determine eligible programs.

“By prioritizing short-term workforce training that allows students to earn a credential in as little as 8 weeks, the Workforce Pell Grant helps students earn the skills they need to enter the workforce with little to no debt,” said Commissioner of Education Henry Mack. “The programs identified as eligible for Workforce Pell funding are within high-wage and in-demand industries, ensuring students will be able to find fulfilling careers after completing their programs.”

Mack said Florida has been named the nation’s number one state for workforce education, and the Workforce Pell Grant further showcases his commitment to workforce education, adding to the $12 billion already committed during his administration.

For more information about Florida’s implementation of the Workforce Pell Grant and to view the inventory of eligible programs, visit www.fldoe.org/workforcepell.