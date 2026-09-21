Photo courtesy of FAMU

By David L. Snelling

MIAMI – Florida Agricultural Mechanical University (FAMU), is once again the nation’s top HBCU, according to Niche’s 2027 Best Colleges rankings.

For the second consecutive year, the Tallahassee public college claimed the HBCU top spot over 73 African American schools in the United States, securing an overall grade of “A.”

Alcorn State University landed the second top HBCU, followed by Southern University (3rd) and A&M College (4th), North Carolina A&T State University (5th) and Tuskegee University (6th).

FAMU also placed 156th overall among the best colleges in the United States, and ranked No. 8 as the best colleges in Florida.

FAMU, which enrolls roughly 9,313 students, earned the top HBCU recognition for several key factors including academic investment, student life, highly skilled professors, campus infrastructure, diversity and student housing.

Niche’s rankings for FAMU said the college has a vibrant campus culture, organizations, athletics and safety initiatives to protect students from danger on campus.

FAMU also earned an A grade for strong acceptance rates, professor quality and student/alumni assessments.

“Being named the nation’s No. 1 public HBCU by Niche for the second consecutive year affirms what we have always known: FAMU is distinctive,” said FAMU President Marva B. Johnson. “This ranking carries particular weight for us because Niche’s methodology is built on the voices of students themselves – and that is exactly where FAMU places its focus, first and always. Our students experience a university where academic excellence, opportunity, tradition, and community converge – not by accident, but by design”

FAMU Vice President for Student Affairs Dr. William Hudson said the recognition affirms the strength of the FAMU experience.

“We are proud to be recognized as the nation’s No. 1 HBCU, but we see this distinction as both an honor and a responsibility,” said Hudson. “We will continue listening to our students, investing in their experience and working every day to exceed their expectations. Their success and satisfaction remain at the heart of everything we do.”

FAMU was also ranked No. 24 overall among the top party schools in America, and No. 98 for Performing Arts in America.

According to Niche’s 2027 College Rankings, FAUM performing arts program, particularly its theatre program, is well-structured, offers multiple concentration tracks and provides strong practical and academic preparation for careers in theatre or further study.

The Top 10 Best Colleges in America are:

* Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)

* Stanford University

* Yale University

* Harvard University

* Princeton University

* California Institute of Technology (Caltech)

* Duke University

* Brown University

* Dartmouth College

* University of Pennsylvania

On the heels of earning the No. 1 ranked HBCU in the nation, FAMU launched a joint doctoral education program with Florida Memorial University, a small HBCU in Miami Gardens, Florida.

The two colleges have joined forces to expand access to doctoral education through a new Ph.D. Pathways Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that establishes an intentional pipeline for qualified FMU students to pursue doctoral study at FAMU.

The agreement brings together two of Florida’s historic institutions and represents a significant investment in developing the next generation of scholars, researchers, educators, and leaders.

Under the partnership, FMU students will have a structured opportunity to learn about and prepare for doctoral programs at FAMU.

Participating students will receive enhanced access to academic advising, faculty mentorship, research opportunities, information about graduate programs and guidance throughout the doctoral application process.

“This partnership is about opening doors—and then building a bridge strong enough for our students to walk across,” said Florida Memorial University President William C. McCormick, Jr. “Our students have the talent, determination, and intellectual capacity to excel at the highest levels of education. Through this partnership with Florida A&M University, we are creating a pathway that connects that talent to doctoral education, research, and opportunities to lead.”

The agreement reflects a shared commitment by both universities to expand access to advanced education and strengthen the pipeline of highly educated professionals who will contribute to Florida and communities across the nation.

For FMU, the partnership creates an intentional opportunity for students to envision doctoral study and prepare for the journey. It also establishes a stronger connection between undergraduate education, research experiences and advanced academic opportunities.

Reflecting on the broader significance of the collaboration, President McCormick said, “This partnership demonstrates what is possible when institutions with shared missions work together to create intentional opportunities for student achievement and academic excellence.”

For FAMU, the agreement represents an opportunity to welcome talented students into an environment designed to advance their scholarship, research and professional aspirations.

FAMU President Johnson emphasized the importance of not only creating opportunities for students to pursue advanced degrees but also providing an environment in which they can thrive.

“Florida Memorial University and Florida A&M University are doing this work together — preparing scholars and seeing them through to the advanced degree, said Florida A&M University President Marva B. Johnson, J.D. “Our faculty, our laboratories, and our graduate programs are ready to welcome these students, and I look forward to seeing their names on the research, discoveries and in the professions that will shape the future.”