Photo courtesy of Florida Memorial University

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Florida Memorial University (FMU) and Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University (FAMU) are joining forces to expand access to doctoral education through a new Ph.D. Pathways Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that establishes an intentional pipeline for qualified FMU students to pursue doctoral study at FAMU.

The agreement brings together two of Florida’s historic institutions and represents a significant investment in developing the next generation of scholars, researchers, educators, and leaders.

Under the partnership, FMU students will have a structured opportunity to learn about and prepare for doctoral programs at FAMU. Participating students will receive enhanced access to academic advising, faculty mentorship, research opportunities, information about graduate programs and guidance throughout the doctoral application process.

“This partnership is about opening doors—and then building a bridge strong enough for our students to walk across,” said Florida Memorial University President William C. McCormick, Jr. “Our students have the talent, determination, and intellectual capacity to excel at the highest levels of education. Through this partnership with Florida A&M University, we are creating a pathway that connects that talent to doctoral education, research, and opportunities to lead.”

The agreement reflects a shared commitment by both universities to expand access to advanced education and strengthen the pipeline of highly educated professionals who will contribute to Florida and communities across the nation.

For FMU, the partnership creates an intentional opportunity for students to envision doctoral study and prepare for the journey.

It also establishes a stronger connection between undergraduate education, research experiences and advanced academic opportunities.

FMU and FAMU are joining forces to expand access to doctoral education.

Reflecting on the broader significance of the collaboration, President McCormick said, “This partnership demonstrates what is possible when institutions with shared missions work together to create intentional opportunities for student achievement and academic excellence.”

For FAMU, the agreement represents an opportunity to welcome talented students into an environment designed to advance their scholarship, research and professional aspirations.

FAMU President Johnson emphasized the importance of not only creating opportunities for students to pursue advanced degrees but also providing an environment in which they can thrive.

“Florida Memorial University and Florida A&M University are doing this work together — preparing scholars and seeing them through to the advanced degree, said Florida A&M University President Marva B. Johnson, J.D. “Our faculty, our laboratories, and our graduate programs are ready to welcome these students, and I look forward to seeing their names on the research, discoveries and in the professions that will shape the future.”

The Ph.D. Pathways MOU builds on the longstanding missions of both institutions to expand educational opportunity and prepare students for leadership and service.

By creating a more intentional connection between undergraduate preparation and doctoral education, FMU and FAMU are helping ensure that talented students have the support, mentorship and opportunities needed to pursue advanced degrees and make meaningful contributions as scholars, researchers, educators and professionals.